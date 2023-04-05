Pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy A54!

New research from Three shows how Brits' phone habits have changed over the past 50 years

1
New research from Three shows how Brits' phone habits have changed over the past 50 years
On April 3, 1973, Martin Cooper, who was a Motorola researcher, made the first telephone call from a handheld phone. And in order to show how phone habits among Brits have changed over the past 50 years, Three UK recently commissioned and shared interesting new research.

According to Three UK's survey, the number of phone calls people in the UK make has increased by 25% over the last 10 years, with four out of five people making or receiving phone calls at least once a week.

However, it appears there is also a kind of generational divide between young and older Brits. According to the survey, more than half (58%) of Gen Z individuals — those aged 16–24 — feel nervous when making phone calls to unfamiliar people. In comparison, just over a third (34%) of those over 55 feel this way.

Furthermore, half (47%) of Gen Zs decline incoming calls or just send them to voicemail and opt for texting instead, while only one-fifth (18%) of individuals aged 55 or older do the same. Also, 40% of young people, which is almost four times the percentage for those over 55 (11%), ask someone else to make calls on their behalf to avoid doing it themselves.

But how do young people prefer to communicate, then? Well, Three UK's survey shows that 60% of individuals aged 16–24 use video calls to connect with their loved ones once a week, which is twice the percentage of those aged 55 and above (29%).

Also, almost two-thirds (58%) of people between the ages of 16 and 24 use voice notes at least once a week, whereas only 12% of individuals aged 55 and above do the same. Group chats are also another way Gen Z prefers to communicate. 73% of those between the ages of 16 and 24 stated they are a part of one or more active groups. In comparison, only 41% of individuals aged 55 and above are part of such groups.

However, it's important to have a high-quality smartphone in order to make good-sounding phone and video calls and even to type messages. We all probably know how hard it is to type on a phone with a small screen. So, if you are in the market for a new smartphone and are based in the UK, feel free to check out our best Three phone deals article, where you can find amazing deals on some of the best smartphones currently available.

Popular stories

Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, and Pixel Fold: Something strange is happening with Google’s new Android phones
Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, and Pixel Fold: Something strange is happening with Google’s new Android phones
Google Fi’s latest offer has both Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 available for free (trade-in required)
Google Fi’s latest offer has both Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 available for free (trade-in required)
Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 crush Samsung's latest flagships in leaked benchmarks
Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 crush Samsung's latest flagships in leaked benchmarks
Verizon subscribers in major U.S. cities are unable to make/take phone calls (UPDATE)
Verizon subscribers in major U.S. cities are unable to make/take phone calls (UPDATE)
The $300 Galaxy Flip: The cheapest way to get a taste of Samsung's foldable future (and past)
The $300 Galaxy Flip: The cheapest way to get a taste of Samsung's foldable future (and past)
Crazy new Amazon deal makes Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ cheaper than a Tab S8
Crazy new Amazon deal makes Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ cheaper than a Tab S8
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung partners with Peloton to help users track their home workouts using the Galaxy Watch
Samsung partners with Peloton to help users track their home workouts using the Galaxy Watch
iOS 17 could end software support for the iPhone X and other Apple devices
iOS 17 could end software support for the iPhone X and other Apple devices
Samsung warns owners of Galaxy S23 series phones not to use certain accessories
Samsung warns owners of Galaxy S23 series phones not to use certain accessories
Waze adds ability to personalize drives, launches new zodiac driving experience
Waze adds ability to personalize drives, launches new zodiac driving experience
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 could come with a bigger screen
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 could come with a bigger screen
The Galaxy A24 is one step closer to launch after nearly being confirmed by Samsung
The Galaxy A24 is one step closer to launch after nearly being confirmed by Samsung
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless