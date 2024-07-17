Three new weather widgets full of data could be coming to Android



Are you obsessed with the weather? Do you have every major weather app on your phone along with the apps offering hyper-local forecasts? Do you have a different weather widget on each home page? If the answer to these questions is "Yes," you'll be happy to learn that code hidden in the most recent beta release of the Google app for Android (version 15.28.37.29) reveals that three new weather widgets for the platform could be on the way





The current widgets available from the Google app for Android include one diagonal measuring 3 x 2 with the temperature and an illustration showing the current conditions. There is also a 4 x 2 rectangle that shows the current temperature, the high and the low for the day, and forecasts for the next three hours with the expected temperature and an illustration showing the predicted weather conditions for each of the three upcoming hours.





The three new weather widgets hidden in the Google app include a square 2 x 2 widget that will display the weather for today and upcoming days. Another widget, this one 4 x 2, will give you more hourly forecasts than the current 4 x 2 widget. Instead of the expected weather conditions and temperatures for the next three hours, you will see the forecast for the next six hours. And of course, the current temperature, the day's high and low, and the current conditions are also shown.











Lastly, there is a larger 4 x 3 weather widget that has all of the information found in the 4 x 2 widget but also adds the weather forecast for the next three days including the expected high and low temps and the illustrated weather conditions expected. One picture, like the 4 x 3 widget, equals a thousand words about the current and future weather.







The new widgets, especially the 4 x 2 and 4 x 3 ones, give more information than the currently available widgets without taking up additional space. There is no schedule set for the release of these new weather widgets and there is no guarantee that Google will even make them available.



