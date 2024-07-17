Buy Google Pixel 7a with a 40% Prime Day discount!
Hours left until Amazon Prime Day is over. Grab some excellent deals on tech while they last!
Prime Day Alert!
Hours left until Amazon Prime Day is over. Grab some excellent deals on tech while they last!
Jul 18, Thu, 3:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Three new weather widgets full of data could be coming to Android

By
1comment
Three new weather widgets full of data could be coming to Android
Are you obsessed with the weather? Do you have every major weather app on your phone along with the apps offering hyper-local forecasts? Do you have a different weather widget on each home page? If the answer to these questions is "Yes," you'll be happy to learn that code hidden in the most recent beta release of the Google app for Android (version 15.28.37.29) reveals that three new weather widgets for the platform could be on the way.

The current widgets available from the Google app for Android include one diagonal measuring 3 x 2 with the temperature and an illustration showing the current conditions. There is also a 4 x 2 rectangle that shows the current temperature, the high and the low for the day, and forecasts for the next three hours with the expected temperature and an illustration showing the predicted weather conditions for each of the three upcoming hours.

The three new weather widgets hidden in the Google app include a square 2 x 2 widget that will display the weather for today and upcoming days. Another widget, this one 4 x 2, will give you more hourly forecasts than the current 4 x 2 widget. Instead of the expected weather conditions and temperatures for the next three hours, you will see the forecast for the next six hours. And of course, the current temperature, the day's high and low, and the current conditions are also shown.

Current Android weather widgets (L) and new weather widgets being prepared by Google (C,R). | Image credit-Android Authority - Three new weather widgets full of data could be coming to Android
Current Android weather widgets (L) and new weather widgets being prepared by Google (C,R). | Image credit-Android Authority

Lastly, there is a larger 4 x 3 weather widget that has all of the information found in the 4 x 2 widget but also adds the weather forecast for the next three days including the expected high and low temps and the illustrated weather conditions expected. One picture, like the 4 x 3 widget, equals a thousand words about the current and future weather.

The new widgets, especially the 4 x 2 and 4 x 3 ones, give more information than the currently available widgets without taking up additional space. There is no schedule set for the release of these new weather widgets and there is no guarantee that Google will even make them available. 

To check which widgets are available for your Android phone, long-press on the home screen until a box pops up with three options including Wallpaper & style, Widgets, and Home settings. Tap on Widgets to see which ones are available for you to use right now.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile employee gives us exclusive insight into the carrier's fall from grace
T-Mobile employee gives us exclusive insight into the carrier's fall from grace
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
New York's Link5G towers for poor neighborhoods eschew their main purpose
New York's Link5G towers for poor neighborhoods eschew their main purpose
T-Mobile mentions PhoneArena article in leaked memo; certain actions by reps 'need to stop'
T-Mobile mentions PhoneArena article in leaked memo; certain actions by reps 'need to stop'

Latest News

Android Auto working on integrating car radio controls in a future update
Android Auto working on integrating car radio controls in a future update
Big news! Boost Mobile is now a major nationwide wireless provider with cutting-edge 5G service
Big news! Boost Mobile is now a major nationwide wireless provider with cutting-edge 5G service
Amazon Prime Day brings the Google Pixel Tablet with speaker dock to its lowest price ever
Amazon Prime Day brings the Google Pixel Tablet with speaker dock to its lowest price ever
Samsung hints at expanding exclusive Galaxy Watch Ultra faces to older Galaxy Watch models
Samsung hints at expanding exclusive Galaxy Watch Ultra faces to older Galaxy Watch models
More employees reveal why it's possibly the worst time to be a T-Mobile customer
More employees reveal why it's possibly the worst time to be a T-Mobile customer
Last-minute Prime Day deal brings Google's one and only Pixel Fold down by a whopping $600
Last-minute Prime Day deal brings Google's one and only Pixel Fold down by a whopping $600
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless