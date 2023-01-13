Three camera features that would’ve let Galaxy S23 Ultra crush the next iPhone

Conclusion

I know, I know—the Galaxy S23 Ultra will probably launch with 8K recording capabilities, which means a lot of margin for cropping, but the active gimbal system in the Asus Zenfone 9 works so well that it’s a shame more manufacturers don’t use something like this. It takes information straight from the accelerometer sensor and feeds it back to the tiny actuators to move the camera in the required direction. The system works very fast and can offset quite a shake. It would’ve been a great addition to the Galaxy S23, especially paired with the 8K recording.At the end of the day, we have to play with the cards we’re dealt. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will conquer many charts and lists and probably sell well, too. The most annoying thing about this situation is that all of these features and technologies already exist, and they all make smartphone photography objectively better.There’s still some uncertainty about whether or not Samsung has the ability to surprise everybody by announcing the Galaxy S23 Ultra with any of the aforementioned features. If that should happen, I’ll be genuinely happy and prepared to write a letter of praise to Samsung’s HQ in Seoul.What do you think about it? Do we need these features on all of our modern smartphones? Are they really important or just gimmicks? And do you think there’s a real probability that Samsung would implement any of these features?