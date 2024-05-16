Threads launches new feature to make it easier to find recent content
Threads is adding a new feature that will provide users with a more recent list of search results. Although the search functionality is still being evaluated by Meta, the new Recent tab makes it easier to find relevant content, at least that’s what Threads says.
Instagram’s Adam Mosseri announced that Threads has implemented a Recent tab for searches, allowing users to see the results in chronological order, just like their feeds that show the most recent posts first.
The long overdue feature further refines search functionality on Threads, which is one of the most important features it’s been missing at launch. Even though the app will still hide posts that have been “evaluated for quality,” at least with the new Recent tab users will be getting results that are the most recent as opposed to relevant yet old content.
In an effort to make it easier to find timely, relevant content on Threads, we’re introducing a Recent tab for your searches. Search results here are still evaluated for quality, but you can now see them in chronological order. As a reminder, your Following feed is also in chronological order, so you’ll always see the most recent posts first in that feed as well.
