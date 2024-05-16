Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Threads launches new feature to make it easier to find recent content
Threads is adding a new feature that will provide users with a more recent list of search results. Although the search functionality is still being evaluated by Meta, the new Recent tab makes it easier to find relevant content, at least that’s what Threads says.

Instagram’s Adam Mosseri announced that Threads has implemented a Recent tab for searches, allowing users to see the results in chronological order, just like their feeds that show the most recent posts first.

In an effort to make it easier to find timely, relevant content on Threads, we’re introducing a Recent tab for your searches. Search results here are still evaluated for quality, but you can now see them in chronological order. As a reminder, your Following feed is also in chronological order, so you’ll always see the most recent posts first in that feed as well.


The long overdue feature further refines search functionality on Threads, which is one of the most important features it’s been missing at launch. Even though the app will still hide posts that have been “evaluated for quality,” at least with the new Recent tab users will be getting results that are the most recent as opposed to relevant yet old content.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

