Threads launches new feature to make it easier to find recent content

Threads is adding a new feature that will provide users with a more recent list of search results. Although the search functionality is still being evaluated by Meta , the new Recent tab makes it easier to find relevant content, at least that’s what Threads says.Instagram’s Adam Mosseri announced that Threads has implemented a Recent tab for searches, allowing users to see the results in chronological order, just like their feeds that show the most recent posts first.The long overdue feature further refines search functionality on Threads , which is one of the most important features it’s been missing at launch. Even though the app will still hide posts that have been “evaluated for quality,” at least with the new Recent tab users will be getting results that are the most recent as opposed to relevant yet old content.