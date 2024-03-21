Threads rolls out beta program to share your posts out to the Fediverse





Post by @mosseri View on Threads



For now, the beta doesn't allow for viewing replies and follows from the Fediverse on Threads, but you'll be able to see the total number of likes and boosts from both Threads and the Fediverse. However, this functionality will be available at a later time.



Threads is also working on full compatibility with ActivityPub, the open-source protocol that powers much of the Fediverse. This means that soon, the interaction between Threads and Fediverse apps will be even more seamless.



Note, though, that this integration is entirely optional. You don't have to share your Threads content just because you use the app. However, if you're curious about the Fediverse, you can join the beta by heading to your Threads Account Settings and turning the "Fediverse sharing" toggle on.



Threads by Instagram is one step closer to becoming a part of something bigger. Starting today, selected users can try out a beta feature that links Threads directly to the Fediverse.The Fediverse is a fairly new concept in social networking, similar to a vast, interconnected network of independent servers. Unlike traditional social media platforms, which a single company controls, the Fediverse is decentralized and allows users more control over their own data and interactions. An example of one such platform right now is Mastodon, which has been one of the pioneers of this growing movement.With the new beta, Threads users who are over 18 years old and have public profiles can opt in to share their content on the Fediverse. Also, if you use Mastodon or another Fediverse-compatible platform, you will now be able to follow Threads users that are part of the beta, interact with their posts, and share them.