Threads gets in-app swipe controls to like and hide posts on iOS
Instagram rolled out several DM features yesterday to improve the user experience. However, it wasn't the only Meta app that got some love, as its sister app, Threads, also got a small but convenient update designed to streamline how you interact with it.
The latest Threads iOS update (v 321.0) introduces new in-app swipe controls, making it easier than ever to navigate through the "For You" feed. Several Threads users have mentioned this new feature, along with screenshots and screen recordings of how it is currently working for them. However, neither the @Threads account nor Instagram Head @Mosseri have made an official announcement.
That said, from what we can see, it appears to have similar functionality to what iOS Twitter apps back in the day—like Tweetbot—and current iOS Mastodon apps—like Ivory—offer. Swipe right to like the post, and swipe left to hide it. Simple.
However, there is a small caveat to this nifty little addition: the swipe gestures only work in the "For You" feed, leaving room for ample speculation on why it wasn't implemented anywhere else on the app. In addition to the algorithmic "For you" feed, Threads has a "Following" tab, which includes the posts from those you actually follow. This was added to the app following outcries from the users upon the app's launch, and from what we can tell, it is the preferred way to browse the app's content.
We hope the feature's current limitations are eventually expanded to allow for a more customizable experience. Threads has rolled out features before as a test, so there's a possibility that this will happen in the future. Meanwhile, if you'd like to give this a try, head on over to the iOS app store and install or update to the latest version of the app. Once you've done that, you can start using the new features and provide feedback based on your experience.
