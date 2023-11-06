Meta working on giving Threads users control (as it should) on whether their posts are shared on FB

Currently, there is a feature of Threads and Facebook that promotes Threads posts on people's Facebook feeds . There is no option of opting out of this though, at this time. However, now it seems Meta is going to give that rightful choice to users, reports Android Headlines . The company is working on a way to let users choose how their posts get shared (and if they want that at all).

Threads users will have control over cross-posting on other platforms



Currently, Threads posts are shared on Facebook and Instagram without users' control, and this has been going on for a while (some people weren't even aware their Threads posts were being cross-posted). The new update will give control back where it belongs - to the users and authors of posts. The info comes from Alessandro Paluzzi , a reverse software engineer who's correctly shown features-in-the-works before.





#Threads is working on "suggesting posts on other apps" privacy setting pic.twitter.com/4Qe5cvEWKj — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) November 2, 2023





At the moment, the update isn't available officially. The new feature will give you the ability to choose whether you want your Threads post on other Meta platforms and if so, to which platforms you'd like to show it.You'll be able to pick between Facebook and Instagram for post sharing. This feature was found under the "Suggesting posts on other apps" section of the Threads app, according to Paluzzi.It is unclear when this feature will be available for all the users though. However, it won't be too long for it to come.The cross-posting feature exists mainly for the promotion of Threads on the other more popular social media apps by the company. Understandably, not giving the option to users to decide whether or not they want their Threads posts on other platforms is, however, not the best of moves. At least now the feature to fix this is in the works and probably will come soon.