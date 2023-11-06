Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Weekly Discussion
Weekly Discussion
iPhone 15 vs Pixel 8 vs Galaxy 24, which one would you choose and why?

Meta working on giving Threads users control (as it should) on whether their posts are shared on FB

Software updates Apps
Meta working on giving Threads users control (as it should) on whether their posts are shared on FB
Currently, there is a feature of Threads and Facebook that promotes Threads posts on people's Facebook feeds. There is no option of opting out of this though, at this time. However, now it seems Meta is going to give that rightful choice to users, reports Android Headlines. The company is working on a way to let users choose how their posts get shared (and if they want that at all).

Threads users will have control over cross-posting on other platforms


At the moment, the update isn't available officially. The new feature will give you the ability to choose whether you want your Threads post on other Meta platforms and if so, to which platforms you'd like to show it.

Currently, Threads posts are shared on Facebook and Instagram without users' control, and this has been going on for a while (some people weren't even aware their Threads posts were being cross-posted). The new update will give control back where it belongs - to the users and authors of posts. The info comes from Alessandro Paluzzi, a reverse software engineer who's correctly shown features-in-the-works before.




You'll be able to pick between Facebook and Instagram for post sharing. This feature was found under the "Suggesting posts on other apps" section of the Threads app, according to Paluzzi.

It is unclear when this feature will be available for all the users though. However, it won't be too long for it to come.

The cross-posting feature exists mainly for the promotion of Threads on the other more popular social media apps by the company. Understandably, not giving the option to users to decide whether or not they want their Threads posts on other platforms is, however, not the best of moves. At least now the feature to fix this is in the works and probably will come soon.

Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

How many browsers is Safari? Wrong answers only or Apple is in trouble
How many browsers is Safari? Wrong answers only or Apple is in trouble
Pixel 8a: Turning the affordable Pixel into Android’s iPhone SE might be a crazy (good) idea
Pixel 8a: Turning the affordable Pixel into Android’s iPhone SE might be a crazy (good) idea
Amazon's head-turning 50% discount on the JBL Live Pro 2 is still up for grabs
Amazon's head-turning 50% discount on the JBL Live Pro 2 is still up for grabs
Need the third-gen Apple Pencil now? You can pick one up from the nearest Apple Store
Need the third-gen Apple Pencil now? You can pick one up from the nearest Apple Store
"X" reportedly offers to sell some users discarded handles for as much as $50,000
"X" reportedly offers to sell some users discarded handles for as much as $50,000
Looking to expand its rural footprint, T-Mobile could be interested in this struggling carrier
Looking to expand its rural footprint, T-Mobile could be interested in this struggling carrier
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless