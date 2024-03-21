Threads begins official test of swipe gestures to "like" posts





As of right now, this is still a very limited release and only available to a select group of users. However, as Mosseri explained, the goal of this feature is to give users more control over their Threads experience.Swiping right on a post "likes" it, whereas swiping left will show the Threads algorithm that this isn't something one is interested in. In other words, this is a way in which we can tell Threads what is relevant to us, what we want to see more of in the "For You" page, and what we want to see less of. Some users have commented that this is reminiscent of third party Twitter apps from back in the day, such as "Tweetbot " or "Twitterrific."When the test actually began at the start of the month, the feature appeared to be limited to iOS only. It is unclear whether, at this stage, this has been opened up to Android users as well. Since this feature is only available to a small subset of users, and we happen not to have the feature available to us yet, we cannot confirm. Let us know in the comments if you have access to this feature on Android.