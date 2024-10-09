Meta is trying out a feature to post Instagram Reels on Threads

Threads adds an Instagram Reels sharing option





Paluzzi mentioned that when you tap the Instagram button in the Threads compose box, a grid with your Instagram posts and Reels will appear. From there, you can choose which Reels you want to share on Threads.



A lot of users already cross-post their Instagram Reels and posts on Threads to grow their followers and get more engagement. I think this new button should make that whole process a lot easier for them.



Since its launch, Threads has attracted over 200 million active monthly users. However, that is a drop in the bucket compared to Facebook and Instagram, with the latter having over 1 billion active users and Facebook leading the pack with more than 3 billion.



So, it is no wonder Meta is rolling out features like this to further simplify cross-platform interactions, hoping to entice more users to give Threads a shot. After experimenting with cross-posting from both platforms to Threads,



the testing phase has recently come to a close In other news related to Threads, the app is trying out disappearing posts , and replies from the fediverse are now more prominently displayed on the platform.

Last year, Meta expanded its app lineup with the launch of Threads, designed to compete with X by focusing on text instead of images. Since then, Threads has been tapping into the reach of Facebook and Instagram by testing features like cross-posting and displaying Threads posts in a carousel. Now, Meta is experimenting with a new feature that lets users share Instagram Reels directly to Threads.App researcher Alessandro Paluzzi discovered that Threads is developing a new option in the compose box, allowing users to select Reels from their Instagram account and post them directly on Threads.