Meta is trying out a feature to post Instagram Reels on Threads
Last year, Meta expanded its app lineup with the launch of Threads, designed to compete with X by focusing on text instead of images. Since then, Threads has been tapping into the reach of Facebook and Instagram by testing features like cross-posting and displaying Threads posts in a carousel. Now, Meta is experimenting with a new feature that lets users share Instagram Reels directly to Threads.
App researcher Alessandro Paluzzi discovered that Threads is developing a new option in the compose box, allowing users to select Reels from their Instagram account and post them directly on Threads.
A lot of users already cross-post their Instagram Reels and posts on Threads to grow their followers and get more engagement. I think this new button should make that whole process a lot easier for them.
Since its launch, Threads has attracted over 200 million active monthly users. However, that is a drop in the bucket compared to Facebook and Instagram, with the latter having over 1 billion active users and Facebook leading the pack with more than 3 billion.
So, it is no wonder Meta is rolling out features like this to further simplify cross-platform interactions, hoping to entice more users to give Threads a shot. After experimenting with cross-posting from both platforms to Threads, the testing phase has recently come to a close.
In other news related to Threads, the app is trying out disappearing posts, and replies from the fediverse are now more prominently displayed on the platform.
Paluzzi mentioned that when you tap the Instagram button in the Threads compose box, a grid with your Instagram posts and Reels will appear. From there, you can choose which Reels you want to share on Threads.
