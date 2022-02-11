 This summer, expect MoviePass to come back from the ashes with ads and eye-tracking technology - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Pre-Order Samsung Galaxy S22 now!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Pre-Order Samsung Galaxy S22 now!

 View

This summer, expect MoviePass to come back from the ashes with ads and eye-tracking technology

Preslav Mladenov
By
0
This summer, expect MoviePass to come back from the ashes with ads and eye-tracking technology
MoviePass, the service that, before its bankruptcy, let its subscribers watch movies in theaters each month for a fixed fee, is officially coming back to life this summer (via Engadget). But this time, the MoviePass 2.0 app will have a few changes from the original MoviePass.

At a press conference, the CEO of MoviePass, Stacy Spike, stated that MoviePass will have subscription plans just like before the bankruptcy and that the app will now feature a virtual currency.

Stacy Spikes didn't mention any pricing for the subscription plans, but he did throw some light on this new virtual currency. MoviePass subscribers will have credits, which they can use to buy tickets to watch movies in cinemas. Those credits that haven't been used yet will be transferred towards the next month, and you will also be able to send credits to your friends.

Through the MoviePass app, subscribers will be able to track how many credits they have left and how many screenings they can attend. Watching movies may cost different amounts of credits depending on if it is peak time or not.

Stacy Spikes also said that subscribers would be able to gain more credits for free by watching ads in the MoviePass app. It's similar to how you may watch ads in exchange for virtual currency in mobile games.

So far, so good, but here it gets a little troubling. MoviePass will use Stacy Spike's PreShow service, which shows ads in apps. But with PreShow, it won't be enough to start the ad and then get your credits without even watching it. With the PreShow technology, you have to really watch the ad in order to get your credits. The MoviePass app will use your phone's camera to track your eyes if you are indeed watching the ad, and only if you have really watched the ad will you get your credits to buy movie tickets.

MoviePass was founded in 2011 by Stacy Spikes and Hamet Watt. Although MoviePass was a very popular service for some time, it had financial difficulties, and after a long and desperate fight to stay alive, it declared bankruptcy in January 2020.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

How to take macro photos with iPhone 13 Pro: tips and tricks
by Preslav Kateliev,  0
How to take macro photos with iPhone 13 Pro: tips and tricks
Xiaomi plans to take on Apple in the flagship phone market, a "war of life and death"
by Rado Minkov,  2
Xiaomi plans to take on Apple in the flagship phone market, a "war of life and death"
Best Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus preorder deals, get a free S22+
by Daniel Petrov,  1
Best Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus preorder deals, get a free S22+
Apple's headphones are the most preferred headphones in the US, a survey says
by Preslav Mladenov,  2
Apple's headphones are the most preferred headphones in the US, a survey says
The best Galaxy S22 Ultra cases you can buy right now
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
The best Galaxy S22 Ultra cases you can buy right now
Samsung puts most of its eggs in the Galaxy S22 Ultra basket
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Samsung puts most of its eggs in the Galaxy S22 Ultra basket
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless