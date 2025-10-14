This new HP laptop might be the coolest way to show you're a League player

HP just expanded its Riot Games lineup with the Omen 16 League of Legends Limited Edition Laptop. | Image credit – HP



The 16-inch screen goes up to 240Hz and hits 500 nits of brightness. Not going to blind you in the sun, but inside? Not bad. And thanks to OMEN AI in the Gaming Hub, the laptop basically tunes itself – power, thermals, performance – with one click. No fiddling around in menus, no overheating (that is the promise).



Battery life? HP claims up to 5 hours and 45 minutes. Honestly, don’t expect that during heavy gaming. But there’s fast charging: around 50% in 30 minutes.



Ports are solid too:



3x USB Type-A

1x AC smart pin

1x HDMI 2.1

1x Headphone/mic combo

1x RJ-45

1x USB Type-C

Should you care if you are not a LoL fan?

Honestly? If you don’t care about the LoL design, there are alternatives around the same price. The Asus ROG Strix G16 (2025) 615, for example, also starts at $1,999 and has an Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU. That’s more of a productivity powerhouse – great if you are gaming sometimes, but also doing heavy work.



Honestly? If you don't care about the LoL design, there are alternatives around the same price. The Asus ROG Strix G16 (2025) 615, for example, also starts at $1,999 and has an Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU. That's more of a productivity powerhouse – great if you are gaming sometimes, but also doing heavy work.

So really, it's about what you value: flashy fan design plus solid gaming (HP Omen), or raw CPU power with good gaming performance (Asus).





Built for the grind, not just the flex

We’ve all seen those so-called “special editions” that are basically the same old hardware with a fancy logo slapped on. But the Omen 16 League of Legends Limited Edition doesn’t seem like one of those. This thing feels like it was designed by people who actually play the game.



We've all seen those so-called "special editions" that are basically the same old hardware with a fancy logo slapped on. But the Omen 16 League of Legends Limited Edition doesn't seem like one of those. This thing feels like it was designed by people who actually play the game.

And at 16 inches, it nails that perfect middle ground – big enough for clean teamfights, light enough to carry anywhere. The design balances it all, too: subtle enough for the office, but with just enough flair that fellow Summoners will spot the cues and nod in approval.