This new HP laptop might be the coolest way to show you're a League player
HP and Riot Games collaboration brings premium gaming hardware with custom LoL aesthetics.
HP just dropped a sweet new League of Legends-themed gaming setup – the Omen 16 League of Legends Limited Edition Laptop and the Omen 25 Gaming Monitor. Basically, if you love LoL and want your gear to scream it, this is it.
HP and Riot Games teamed up again (they started this in 2024) and brought these to the 2025 LoL World Championship. The laptop isn’t just about looking cool – though the little QWER and DF key highlights, HEXTECH gold accents, and custom LoL font are definitely eye-catching. Under the hood, it’s packing serious hardware:
The 16-inch screen goes up to 240Hz and hits 500 nits of brightness. Not going to blind you in the sun, but inside? Not bad. And thanks to OMEN AI in the Gaming Hub, the laptop basically tunes itself – power, thermals, performance – with one click. No fiddling around in menus, no overheating (that is the promise).
Ports are solid too:
We’ve all seen those so-called “special editions” that are basically the same old hardware with a fancy logo slapped on. But the Omen 16 League of Legends Limited Edition doesn’t seem like one of those. This thing feels like it was designed by people who actually play the game.
LoL vibes meet serious gaming hardware
- Intel Core i7-14650HX2 CPU
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU
- 32 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
What does that mean in plain English? Games are gonna run smoothly, even if you are spamming skills and streaming at the same time. HP also upgraded the cooling: bigger fan gaps, extra heat pipes, and quieter fans. Basically, it won’t sound like a jet taking off while you play.
HP just expanded its Riot Games lineup with the Omen 16 League of Legends Limited Edition Laptop. | Image credit – HP
From all-out competition to all-in fandom, players want gear that reflects how they play. This launch and continued collaboration with Riot Games celebrates both, with performance and design that resonates with the gaming community.
Battery life? HP claims up to 5 hours and 45 minutes. Honestly, don’t expect that during heavy gaming. But there’s fast charging: around 50% in 30 minutes.
- 3x USB Type-A
- 1x AC smart pin
- 1x HDMI 2.1
- 1x Headphone/mic combo
- 1x RJ-45
- 1x USB Type-C
You can pre-order it now for $1,999. Yeah, it’s pricey, but you are getting high-end gaming performance and LoL flair.
Honestly? If you don’t care about the LoL design, there are alternatives around the same price. The Asus ROG Strix G16 (2025) 615, for example, also starts at $1,999 and has an Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU. That’s more of a productivity powerhouse – great if you are gaming sometimes, but also doing heavy work.
So really, it’s about what you value: flashy fan design plus solid gaming (HP Omen), or raw CPU power with good gaming performance (Asus).
Should you care if you are not a LoL fan?
Built for the grind, not just the flex
And at 16 inches, it nails that perfect middle ground – big enough for clean teamfights, light enough to carry anywhere. The design balances it all, too: subtle enough for the office, but with just enough flair that fellow Summoners will spot the cues and nod in approval.
