Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Discussion - VR is dead! And even Apple and Samsung can't save it

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
p51d007
p51d007
Arena Master
• 3d ago

if people are walking around "in public" with those goggles...I'm surprised they haven't been mugged and stolen.

Like
4
Reactions
All
Quote
bigginge89
bigginge89
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

i really like been able to watch cinema in full sceeen, or chatting to people virtually

Like
3
Reactions
All
Quote
HansInJapan
HansInJapan
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

My god am I tired of these idiotic articles. Zero insight. Sad.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
Mr.Chris
Mr.Chris
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

Total nonsense. Another Apple fan boy gets everything wrong

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Galaxy S26 battery and charging: Everything you need to know

by Aleksandar Anastasov • 1

Our poll shows 35% of you hate the idea of buying an iPhone Fold, but even more of you are at least considering it

by Ilia Temelkov • 2

You won't be able to tell what's real anymore after what Google just released

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 1

New report tips possible iPhone Fold delay and unusual iPhone 18 launch strategy

by Adrian Diaconescu • 2
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless