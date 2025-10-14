Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Discussion - We found 2025’s best camera phone: Here’s the proof

ojames
ojames
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago

Wow, really impresive

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
shahidili
shahidili
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago

glad you hired journalists that realize there are better phones out there other than iphone and samsung

Like
4
Reactions
All
Quote
p51d007
p51d007
Arena Master
• 3d ago

Nice! BUT! Yeah, I know not everyone lives in the USA, but is it "authorized"/easy to use on American carriers?

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Preslav Kateliev
Preslav Kateliev
Phonearena team
• 3d ago
↵p51d007 said:

Nice! BUT! Yeah, I know not everyone lives in the USA, but is it "authorized"/easy to use on American carriers?

Not just yet. Your best hope is to wait for the global version (soonish?) and hope that its bands match t-mo or att

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
stferrari
stferrari
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago
↵shahidili said:

glad you hired journalists that realize there are better phones out there other than iphone and samsung

Better camera phone. Cameras on a phone are only one of many important elements but as far as the camera is concerned, you are 100% right. In the US, limited availability, technical support and carrier support are huge negatives.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
joshxarnold
joshxarnold
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

I'm getting tired of all these options of new phones with bad ass cameras not offered in the US. Apple, Samsung, and Google, you are not the best

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
shahidili
shahidili
Arena Apprentice
• 2d agoedited
↵stferrari said:

Better camera phone. Cameras on a phone are only one of many important elements but as far as the camera is concerned, you are 100% right. In the US, limited availability, technical support and carrier support are huge negatives.

that's why vivo also has top battery, biometrics, signal and a very advanced OS.

i had to make hotspot for my friends with latest iphone from my x200 ultra on vacantion, pathetic .

dont confuse vivo with huawei who has very good cameras but then no google services, mediocre cpu and decent battery at best, that's what you can call a camera phone only

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
stferrari
stferrari
Arena Apprentice
• 2d agoedited
↵shahidili said:

that's why vivo also has top battery, biometrics, signal and a very advanced OS.

i had to make hotspot for my friends with latest iphone from my x200 ultra on vacantion, pathetic .

dont confuse vivo with huawei who has very good cameras but then no google services, mediocre cpu and decent battery at best, that's what you can call a camera phone only

I can't refute your claims as I dont have any first hand experience with Vivo because of the reasons I stated previously. I can only go by the reviews available on line which place it it the top 10% or so of all mobile phones in it's class when measuring all performance specs. Virtually all agree it is almost unbeatable for most photography but they do lag behind in other areas and that plus its availability, tech support, carrier support etc. limit its ratings for almost every review I managed to find. Dont get me wrong, it sounds like a fantastic phone and i am very happy you love your's. For me personally I still find my Samsung S25 Ultra meets and/or exceeds all my expectations. It has excellent biometrics, 2+ days battery life, outstanding reception, buttery smooth and error free software interface and an excellent camera (for the very rare times I use a camera). Allot of phone preference comes down to personal preferences and the specify region of the world you use it in. I hope Vivo and other manufacturers continue to innovate and push the mobile industry forward.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
