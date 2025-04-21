This might be the best accessory for gamers and it's getting launched by OnePlus in some days
What is cooler than cool is having a cool phone – like, a freezing phone, almost. Why? Ask any hardcore gamer and he'll explain it to you: when you get in those intense gaming sessions, the phone gets really hot.
Hot is bad for the battery – and, following that logic, cold is good.
That's why phone manufacturers have introduced various hardware and software enhancements to deal with the heat. Like large vapor chambers – thin metal plates filled with liquid that spreads heat away from hot spots, like the processor, to keep the phone cool. As the liquid inside heats up, it turns into vapor and moves heat across the chamber, then cools down and turns back into liquid to repeat the cycle.
Now, OnePlus is about to make many gamers happy, as the company will unveil something called the OnePlus Magnetic Cooling Back Clip (machine translated), which is a 27W phone cooler. You attach it to your rear panel and it blows cold air on your phone to keep the high temperature in check.
Of course, such a toy isn't exclusive for gamers and their needs, as the smartphone can get pretty hot in other scenarios as well, like:
The new phone accessory, teased on Weibo, is expected to be unveiled by OnePlus on April 24, Thursday (which is just around the corner). If that date rings a bell, it's because the OnePlus 13T – probably the hottest (pun intended) flagship killer these days – is expected to be announced as well.
Image source – Weibo
Several years ago, Razer launched a similar gadget and called it the Razer Phone Cooler Chroma.
- Recording or streaming high-resolution video (especially in 4K)
- Using the camera in direct sunlight
- Charging while using the phone
- Running multiple apps at once or using resource-heavy apps
- Video calling or using AR/VR apps
- Leaving the phone in a hot car or under the sun
- Using mobile data or GPS navigation for long durations
The new phone accessory, teased on Weibo, is expected to be unveiled by OnePlus on April 24, Thursday (which is just around the corner). If that date rings a bell, it's because the OnePlus 13T – probably the hottest (pun intended) flagship killer these days – is expected to be announced as well.
The OnePlus Magnetic Cooling Back Clip is the new version of similar gadgets released by OnePlus in recent years. There's a great update with the upcoming device, though: it now adds magnetic support for a sturdier grip on the rear.
