Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $750 off the new device with a trade-in. As if that's not enough, there's a gift – a $100 eCert alongside your preorder.

How TSMC is holding its own despite weak chip demand

Apple Processors
How TSMC is holding its own despite weak chip demand
You might think that the world's leading foundry, Taiwan's TSMC, is getting spanked financially by a bleak chip industry that has seen demand for wafers decline. For example, TSMC reported that it shipped 2.96 billion 12-inch wafers during the fourth quarter of 2023. That was down 20.1% from the previous year's deliveries of 3.7 billion 12-inch wafers. Despite this sharp decline, TSMC's Q4 revenues for 2023 came in at $19.62 billion which was down only 1.5% from the $19.93 billion reported during the same quarter in 2022.

So how did TSMC manage to keep its revenue decline in check? It hiked the price of its 12-inch wafers by 22% in Q4 year-over-year to an average price of $6,611, up from $5,384 in Q4 2022. Some analysts attribute this increase to the start of 3nm production as TSMC's most important clients, like Apple, received the 3nm chips that they ordered. While Apple reportedly got a special deal from TSMC last year, the price of a silicon wafer used for the latest 3nm cutting-edge node is believed to be a stunning $20,000 per wafer.

15% of TSMC's Q4 revenue was from 3nm chips - How TSMC is holding its own despite weak chip demand
15% of TSMC's Q4 revenue was from 3nm chips

Of course, the more you move away from the latest cutting-edge process node, the cheaper the price of the wafers. 15% of TSMC's fourth-quarter revenue came from its N3 (3nm process node). TSMC took in $2.943 billion from 3nm, N5 (5nm) technology brought in $6.867 billion, and N7 (7nm) technology yielded $3.3354 billion. TSMC's advanced technology nodes (N3/N5/N7) accounted for 67% of TSMC's total wafer revenue in Q4 2023.

TSMC's wafer prices have been trending higher - How TSMC is holding its own despite weak chip demand
TSMC's wafer prices have been trending higher

Per Tom's Hardware, Stacy Rasgon, a senior analyst of U.S. Semiconductors and Semiconductor Capital Equipment at Bernstein Research, notes that while the total number of chips shipped from 2019 to 2023 has declined, the average selling price (ASP) has risen sharply. In a tweet, Rasgon wrote, "How much has pricing contributed to semiconductor industry growth in recent years? Would you be surprised to learn the answer is 'More than all of it?'"

Eventually, demand for chips will start heading back up, and in combination with increasing wafer prices, TSMC should start reporting strong quarterly numbers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

First camera samples with the Galaxy S24 Ultra: here's how they look next to S23 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max
First camera samples with the Galaxy S24 Ultra: here's how they look next to S23 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max
Samsung leaks its own Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra hours ahead of official launch event
Samsung leaks its own Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra hours ahead of official launch event
Galaxy S24 Ultra and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 get humbled by Galaxy S24 Plus in new test
Galaxy S24 Ultra and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 get humbled by Galaxy S24 Plus in new test
The vanilla Galaxy S23 with 256GB of storage is now irresistibly affordable on Walmart
The vanilla Galaxy S23 with 256GB of storage is now irresistibly affordable on Walmart
You can now snag the 64GB Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) for peanuts at the official retailer
You can now snag the 64GB Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) for peanuts at the official retailer
Apple cropped Vision Pro photos to remove key part
Apple cropped Vision Pro photos to remove key part

Latest News

Motorola reveals which phones are getting Android 14, but not when
Motorola reveals which phones are getting Android 14, but not when
Specs for the Exynos 2500 AP leak as Samsung sticks with the Deca-core design
Specs for the Exynos 2500 AP leak as Samsung sticks with the Deca-core design
Is your iPhone or iPad stuck on the Apple logo? This is what you need to do
Is your iPhone or iPad stuck on the Apple logo? This is what you need to do
OnePlus Buds 3 unveiled: Mid-range true wireless earbuds with flagship-level sound and smarts
OnePlus Buds 3 unveiled: Mid-range true wireless earbuds with flagship-level sound and smarts
T-Mobile Home Internet users will want to be a little careful about data use from now on
T-Mobile Home Internet users will want to be a little careful about data use from now on
Pixel 9 Pro renders leak earlier than expected with surprising design changes
Pixel 9 Pro renders leak earlier than expected with surprising design changes
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless