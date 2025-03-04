GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
This foldable phone goes global and it makes the Galaxy Z Flip 6 look like a luxury tax

Android
Two Nubia Flip 2 smartphones, one black and one light purple, shown side by side.
Back in January, Nubia's Flip 2 foldable smartphone made its official debut in Japan, marking the company's second venture into the foldable space. Now, it's gone global, making its debut at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, which is currently underway.

The Nubia Flip 2 5G comes in at a slightly higher price compared to its predecessor, which was known as the world's most affordable flip-style foldable. However, it still manages to undercut premium rivals like the Galaxy Z Flip 6 by quite a bit.

The phone starts at €699 (around $735 when directly converted), which is €100 more than the previous model in Europe. However, if the pricing of the earlier model is anything to go by, it should be a bit more affordable in the US, where the original was priced at around $499.

So, while the price in the US might not match the European cost exactly, expect a price bump in markets like the US, UK, and Australia for the Nubia Flip 2 5G this year, too. Keep an eye out for updates!

Moving on from the price, the Nubia Flip 2 5G ditches the circular front-facing display of the original model in favor of a more traditional 3-inch OLED screen. While it's still compact, this front panel can handle almost all the same built-in apps you'd normally find on the phone's 6.9-inch AMOLED display, which also supports a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate.



Weighing in at 193 grams, the Flip 2 is noticeably lighter than its predecessor, which came in at 209 grams. Plus, with 1.2m drop resistance, it's a lot tougher. The phone is available in two colors: Lilac Purple and Night Black.



When it comes to the camera setup, the Nubia Flip 2 5G sports a 32 MP front-facing camera for selfies, while the rear features a 50 MP wide lens paired with a 2 MP depth sensor.

Under the hood, it's powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 7300X processor, with options for 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The phone runs on Android 14 out of the box, and you'll find a range of pre-loaded AI features, including real-time call translation and integrated Google Gemini functionality.



For battery life, the 4,325mAh power pack is complemented by 33W fast charging. You also get a dual SIM setup (nano SIM + eSIM) and IP42 water and dust resistance for some added durability.

While the Nubia Flip 2 comes with a slightly higher price tag than its predecessor, it still maintains its reputation as one of the most affordable flip foldables out there. To put things in perspective, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 costs $1100 in the US, so the Nubia model will likely be around half that price.

Sure, the pricier competitors offer better specs, but the price difference is tough to overlook. If you're not focused on flagship-level features and just want that foldable design, the Nubia Flip 2 could definitely be worth considering.
