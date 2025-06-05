Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

This ecosystem made Apple $1.3 trillion last year — and it’s not iPhone sales

Just days before WWDC25, Apple is putting the spotlight on the developers who might shape its AI future

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Apps
Illustration of an iPhone with apps in the home page
Ahead of WWDC 2025, Apple has released a new report highlighting the growing economic reach of its App Store. According to the company, the App Store supported $1.3 trillion in billings and sales globally in 2024. The data comes from a study conducted by Analysis Group and funded by Apple.

The breakdown includes $131 billion in digital goods and services, over $1 trillion in physical goods and services, and $150 billion from in-app advertising. Apple says more than 90 percent of these transactions didn’t involve any commission paid to the company, which it claims underscores the App Store’s value to developers.

The report arrives just days before Apple is expected to outline its artificial intelligence strategy at WWDC. That timing may not be accidental. A recent report suggests that Apple plans to rely more heavily on its developer community to create new AI-driven apps and services, especially as it works to catch up with tech rivals like Google and Microsoft.



Highlighting the scale of the App Store now helps reinforce that message. If Apple is going to lean on developers to deliver the next wave of AI tools, then a strong and profitable ecosystem is a key selling point.

Since 2019, overall spending across the App Store has more than doubled. Physical goods and services have grown the most, with a 2.6x increase fueled by rising demand for food delivery, pickup, and grocery apps. Digital categories like games and photo or video editing apps also continued to grow steadily. Meanwhile, in-app advertising remains an important source of income for developers and helps many apps remain free or low-cost for users.

This new report is the latest in a string of App Store-focused updates from Apple. Last week, the company said it had blocked over $2 billion in fraudulent transactions in 2024. It also revealed that the U.S. App Store alone facilitated $406 billion in sales. A separate transparency report detailed App Store traffic, fraud prevention efforts, and other platform metrics.

All of this comes as Apple continues to face pressure from regulators over how it runs the App Store. By releasing multiple reports in a short span, Apple seems to be drawing attention to the platform’s economic contributions, just as it gears up to shift its public focus to AI.

Recommended Stories
WWDC25 kicks off next week, and with AI expected to be a major theme, Apple is making it clear that it sees developers and the App Store as central to what comes next.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 2

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 4

Flip Phone without a cover screen

by BaronTankhe • 6
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
T-Mobile kills the SIM block feature, making employees very happy
T-Mobile kills the SIM block feature, making employees very happy
Google Messages just did something simple that you'll instantly appreciate
Google Messages just did something simple that you'll instantly appreciate

Latest News

Peer-reviewed study puts Apple Watch fitness tracking to the test: Here's the takeaway
Peer-reviewed study puts Apple Watch fitness tracking to the test: Here's the takeaway
Galaxy S25 Edge is a dream come true for buyers seeking ultra-slim phone during Samsung Discover
Galaxy S25 Edge is a dream come true for buyers seeking ultra-slim phone during Samsung Discover
It’s absurd that Sony expects this marketing strategy to work
It’s absurd that Sony expects this marketing strategy to work
New flagship smartphone makes PC gaming on mobile smoother than ever
New flagship smartphone makes PC gaming on mobile smoother than ever
The OnePlus Pad 3 lands – sleek, smart, and seriously powerful
The OnePlus Pad 3 lands – sleek, smart, and seriously powerful
Samsung slashes up to $650 off the Galaxy S25+ during its Discover Summer Sale
Samsung slashes up to $650 off the Galaxy S25+ during its Discover Summer Sale
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless