AT&T offers some of its customers a backup plan when cell towers go down

March 2025

Public safety officials have praised the FirstNet CRD for transforming emergency response communications. Unlike traditional SatCOLTs (Satellite Cell on Light Truck), these portable cell sites can be quickly deployed in hard-to-reach areas, even by personnel with minimal training.



They've played a crucial role in keeping critical infrastructure – like 911 centers – online when regular networks go down. For instance, during California's wildfires,



Just like the FirstNet CRDs, AT&T 's enterprise version can be owned by businesses and reportedly, there is already interest in these deployable units.



Because of the differences in frequency, the enterprise CRD may have a slightly smaller range than the FirstNet model. However, it can still cover up to 10 square miles and handle as many as 1,000 users at the same time, depending on the available backhaul.