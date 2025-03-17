Galaxy Watch Ultra with over 30% discount!

AT&T offers some of its customers a backup plan when cell towers go down

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
AT&T
An AT&T logo sign with a blue globe and white letters on a dark background.
Even with 4G and 5G coverage being widespread and carriers like T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T delivering super fast speeds, there are still times – especially during natural disasters – when connections drop. That is where portable cellular network solutions come to the rescue – and now, AT&T is stepping up its game in this area.

A new report reveals that AT&T's enterprise customers will soon be able to tap into portable cell-tower coverage with the help of a Compact Rapid Deployable (CRD) unit. This mobile network solution comes from Rescue 42, a company known for building specialized rescue gear.

It's identical to the CRD for FirstNet, except there is a different frequency on the radio. It looks identical to a FirstNet [CRD], but instead of saying 'FirstNet' on the door, it just has the AT&T blue logo.

– Tim O'Connell, CEO of Rescue 42, March 2025

So, the FirstNet CRD operates on the 700 MHz Band 14 spectrum, which is reserved for public safety, while the AT&T enterprise version of the CRD will run on the carrier's commercial Band 2 spectrum.


Because of the differences in frequency, the enterprise CRD may have a slightly smaller range than the FirstNet model. However, it can still cover up to 10 square miles and handle as many as 1,000 users at the same time, depending on the available backhaul.

A black pickup truck with an AT&amp;amp;T mobile cell tower unit attached to the back.
AT&T's CRD can be easily set up in tough-to-reach locations. | Image credit – Rescue 42


Public safety officials have praised the FirstNet CRD for transforming emergency response communications. Unlike traditional SatCOLTs (Satellite Cell on Light Truck), these portable cell sites can be quickly deployed in hard-to-reach areas, even by personnel with minimal training.

They've played a crucial role in keeping critical infrastructure – like 911 centers – online when regular networks go down. For instance, during California's wildfires, FirstNet's deployable units provided reliable connectivity, exactly where it was needed most.

Just like the FirstNet CRDs, AT&T's enterprise version can be owned by businesses and reportedly, there is already interest in these deployable units.

Recommended Stories
In general, these CRDs could be a big help for industries like railroads and manufacturing plants that need reliable backup connectivity or struggle with weak coverage. Why? Because they are portable and quick to set up. Overall, I think it is a smart move by AT&T to bring these mobile network solutions to its business clients – especially as it looks to stay competitive amid recent price hikes.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Consumers already making AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon pay for price hikes
Consumers already making AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon pay for price hikes
T-Mobile offers mobile phone users a free year of Starlink satellite coverage
T-Mobile offers mobile phone users a free year of Starlink satellite coverage
T-Mobile customers urged to show kindness after price hike notification
T-Mobile customers urged to show kindness after price hike notification
AT&T undercuts T-Mobile’s Carrier Freedom with a new promo of its own
AT&T undercuts T-Mobile’s Carrier Freedom with a new promo of its own
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 plunges to a ridiculously low price at 47% off on Amazon
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 plunges to a ridiculously low price at 47% off on Amazon
Verizon representative quits $3/hour job after burning out
Verizon representative quits $3/hour job after burning out

Latest News

France gave Telegram CEO a green light to leave, and so he did (but he has to come back)
France gave Telegram CEO a green light to leave, and so he did (but he has to come back)
The Pixel 9a is making so many appearances, it doesn’t even need an announcement
The Pixel 9a is making so many appearances, it doesn’t even need an announcement
At $100 off, the new QuietComfort headphones become top choice for Bose fans
At $100 off, the new QuietComfort headphones become top choice for Bose fans
Check out this awesome new 256GB Google Pixel 9 Pro deal if you like compact Android flagships!
Check out this awesome new 256GB Google Pixel 9 Pro deal if you like compact Android flagships!
Versatile Pixel Tablet plunges to a new all-time low price, saving you a whopping $120
Versatile Pixel Tablet plunges to a new all-time low price, saving you a whopping $120
Oppo's next flagship just took a jab at iPhone 16 Pro Max's design - and it's got the receipts
Oppo's next flagship just took a jab at iPhone 16 Pro Max's design - and it's got the receipts
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless