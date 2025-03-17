AT&T offers some of its customers a backup plan when cell towers go down
Even with 4G and 5G coverage being widespread and carriers like T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T delivering super fast speeds, there are still times – especially during natural disasters – when connections drop. That is where portable cellular network solutions come to the rescue – and now, AT&T is stepping up its game in this area.
Public safety officials have praised the FirstNet CRD for transforming emergency response communications. Unlike traditional SatCOLTs (Satellite Cell on Light Truck), these portable cell sites can be quickly deployed in hard-to-reach areas, even by personnel with minimal training.
They've played a crucial role in keeping critical infrastructure – like 911 centers – online when regular networks go down. For instance, during California's wildfires, FirstNet's deployable units provided reliable connectivity, exactly where it was needed most.
Just like the FirstNet CRDs, AT&T's enterprise version can be owned by businesses and reportedly, there is already interest in these deployable units.
In general, these CRDs could be a big help for industries like railroads and manufacturing plants that need reliable backup connectivity or struggle with weak coverage. Why? Because they are portable and quick to set up. Overall, I think it is a smart move by AT&T to bring these mobile network solutions to its business clients – especially as it looks to stay competitive amid recent price hikes.
A new report reveals that AT&T's enterprise customers will soon be able to tap into portable cell-tower coverage with the help of a Compact Rapid Deployable (CRD) unit. This mobile network solution comes from Rescue 42, a company known for building specialized rescue gear.
It's identical to the CRD for FirstNet, except there is a different frequency on the radio. It looks identical to a FirstNet [CRD], but instead of saying 'FirstNet' on the door, it just has the AT&T blue logo.
– Tim O'Connell, CEO of Rescue 42, March 2025
So, the FirstNet CRD operates on the 700 MHz Band 14 spectrum, which is reserved for public safety, while the AT&T enterprise version of the CRD will run on the carrier's commercial Band 2 spectrum.
AT&T's CRD can be easily set up in tough-to-reach locations. | Image credit – Rescue 42
