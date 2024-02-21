Some Pixel 8 Pro users say this popular app causes the battery to drain while the phone gets hot

If that doesn't work, you can try a clean reinstall by following these directions:

Go to your phone’s Settings.

Select Apps.

Select Spotify from the list of apps.

Tap Storage / Storage & cache memory.

Find and tap Clear storage and Clear cache.

Return to the previous screen and tap Uninstall.

In the phone's Files (or File Manager, My Files, etc) app:

Go to Internal Storage>Android>data. If you see a com.spotify.music folder, delete it.

If you’re using an SD card, go to SD Card>Android>data. If you see a com.spotify.music folder, delete it.

Restart your device.

Go to Google Play and install the Spotify app.

Also, make sure that your Pixel is running the latest version of Android, and if not, update your phone. Make sure that you don't have the Battery Saver feature enabled when using Spotify.





If this continues, Pixel users experiencing a draining battery while streaming Spotify might need to move on from the app and try another music streamer.

