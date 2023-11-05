Need the third-gen Apple Pencil now? You can pick one up from the nearest Apple Store



Last month, we told you that Apple was about to unveil three new iPads on October 17th . We expected a new 11th-generation basic iPad, a new iPad Air powered by the M2 chipset, and the seventh-gen iPad mini with the 4nm A16 Bionic under the hood. And we also said to expect the third-generation Apple Pencil to show up with support for USB-C charging. So what happened?





On October 17th, we got zero new iPads from Apple but we did get the new third-generation Apple Pencil. The new Apple Pencil, as expected, charges using a USB-C cable and it attaches magnetically to the side of an iPad for storage. You can now order the third-gen Apple Pencil from the online Apple Store for $79 or 12 monthly payments of $6.58. The new pencil doesn't have all of the features found in the $99 first-generation and $129 second-generation Apple Pencils.









To help bring the price down to $79, the third-generation Apple Pencil does not offer pressure sensitivity nor does it feature wireless charging. It does deliver low latency, accuracy, and tilt sensitivity. It also has a matte finish and a flat side which is where the magnet is located that allows the Pencil to attach tot he side of an iPad.





If you order the third-generation Apple Pencil today from Apple , it will arrive between November 8th and November 10th. Just a few days ago the delivery window was between November 3rd and November 7th. Or you can head down to the closest Apple Store and pick up the new Apple Pencil in person.





Which iPads will this accessory work with? Here is a list: