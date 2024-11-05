These two music streamers drain your battery like Mr. Plumber clears your clogged sink

Over the last 12 months, the number of Google searches for "iPhone battery tips" has risen by 80% as more iPhone users feel that their battery has been draining too fast. Streaming audio apps are known to quickly consume battery power. A new study conducted by Nationwide Vehicle Contracts looked at the data permissions of the top 100 audio apps in the App Store. With this data, Nationwide Vehicle Contracts can tell us which audio apps are draining your phone's battery the most.





Nationwide Vehicle Contracts created a list of the top battery draining audio apps in the App Store and the Play Store. Based on each app's battery drain score, at the top of the list is Audiomack. The app has 1.6 million reviews but more importantly, it has access to 64% of a subscriber's data which is the largest number on the list. That alone is a good reason not to install it on your phone.





But there's more. Audiomack also has the highest battery drain score of 18, three points higher than runner-up Spotify, Audiomack might be an app that you should stay away from if you want to keep your battery from prematurely draining while streaming your favorite tunes. With a popularity ranking of 57.6, most users probably do not have this app installed on their handsets.









One streaming audio app that iOS and Android users are likely to have downloaded is Spotify which has a leading popularity rank of 95.1. But Spotify does have access to a pretty high 54% of users' data and its battery drain score of 15 means that only Audiomack's battery drain score is higher. Soundcloud's battery drain score of 13 is next while TuneIn is fourth with a battery drain score of 12.







Tied for fifth place with a battery drain core of 11 is Apple Music. That puts Apple in a tie with Pandora, YouTube Music, iHeart Radio, and TREBEL Music. All five have access to 39% of your data and among them, Pandora has the highest popularity rank at 69.2 topping the 64.1 rank belonging to the App Store.



Recommended Stories

Other notable points of interest:





Spotify is the most popular entertainment app on both iOS and Android. The app also drains your phone's battery faster than Apple Music.

Pandora is the second most used entertainment app on iOS while YouTube Music is ranked second on Android.

Apple Podcasts, Musi, and Apple Music round out the top five on iOS.

Samsung Music, SoundCloud, and Audiomack are the numbers three, four, and five most popular entertainment apps on Android.



