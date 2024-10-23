There’s something dodgy about the awesome Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition: What is Samsung hiding?

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Galaxy Z Fold 6

I think I might know why…

Of course, one of the best things about the Fold SE is its 10.5mm slim profile - especially compared to the 12.1mm Fold 6. Now, not only is the Special Edition Fold as slim as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold when closed, but it's actually thinner when opened - 4.9mm vs 5.1mm. It's a breath of fresh air compared to Samsung's previous Fold models, which have always felt bulky. In fact, I'd go as far as saying that the thickness of the standard Fold 6 is the only thing that's holding it back compared to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The thickness makes the phone dig into your hand because of the sharp corners, which can get annoying after extended use. The new Fold is also 21g lighter than the Fold 6 - at 236 vs 257g, which is going to be noticeable when using the two.

For one, Samsung is reportedly struggling to outsell Huawei in China, and the Fold SE is rumored to be exclusive to China and Korea for the time being; in other words, if the Fold 6 was flying off the shelves, I doubt Samsung would be launching another model just three months later

But my second, and perhaps more interesting theory, is that we might be asking the wrong question… Maybe the thicker, bulkier Fold 6 shouldn’t have existed in the first place, and Samsung intended to launch the Fold SE from the start (but ended up choosing to play it safe)?

Or... Is the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition the actual Galaxy Z Fold 7?

But now to the more intriguing bit… Why does the Special Edition Fold exist in the first place?It's unusual for Samsung to release two folding phones in the same year, let alone call one of them “Special”. So, what’s the deal with the Fold SE? Well, my educated guess is that the Fold SE exists for a couple of reasons…After all, the Fold SE has so many features that just make more sense - larger displays, a slimmer body, and even a higher-res 200MP primary camera. So, maybe it’s the Fold 6 that’s the odd one out, and the Fold SE should have been Samsung’s foldable flagship all along?That being said, I also wouldn’t be surprised if the pressure Samsung felt from the Fold 6’s underwhelming sales (and the launch of the super-innovative Huawei Mate XT) hasn’t forced the company to launch what was supposed to be the Fold 7… almost a year early.Frankly, I wouldn’t be shocked if the Fold SE is actually the Fold 7 in disguise - Samsung just needed to slap a “Special Edition” label on it to launch it quickly and try to revive its foldable lineup in the face of the competition.The Huawei Mate XT, for example, features a trifold design that makes the Fold 6 look ancient in comparison. They share the same thickness, but the Mate XT can unfold into a massive tablet, whereas the Fold 6 feels more restrictive.So, perhaps the launch of the Fold SE is just a rescue plan that gave us the Fold 7 early? I guess we’ll find out if that’s the case when the actual “Galaxy Z Fold 7” is out. But I have a feeling it won’t look much different than the Fold SE. If it all.