The Xperia 10 V is official - the battery champion gets a refresh

The best thing about this neat little phone is the price, of course. This solid package will be available in Lavender, Sage Green, White and Black from the middle of June onwards for €449/£399. Sony has decided to keep the Snapdragon 695 5G platform, which is a bit disappointing but should result in great stamina and possibly new battery life records. The phone comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, but you can expand it with up to 1TB via the microSD card slot (we should all thank Sony for stubbornly keeping it).The audio side of things has also been improved, the Xperia 10 V now features a stereo setup with dual front-facing stereo speakers, something pleasantly surprising for a device at this price range. Another cool audio feature is the presence of a 3.5mm audio jack, coupled with LDAC support for hi-res audio if you decide to go wireless.The best thing about this neat little phone is the price, of course. This solid package will be available in Lavender, Sage Green, White and Black from the middle of June onwards for €449/£399.

Sony's midrange 10-series got a refresh in the form of the Xperia 10 Mark V. The cute little fellow keeps the core idea of offering a neat package at an affordable price while adding refinements here and there.For starters, the Xperia 10 V is still technically the world's lightest 5G smartphone with a 5,000mAh battery at 159 g, and Sony has managed to actually shave a gram or two off compared to its predecessor.The polycarbonate body is certainly a huge factor in achieving that waistline, as is the compact form factor and the 6.1-inch, full HD+ OLED display. Speaking of the display, Sony says that it's 1.5 times brighter than the one found in the Xperia 10 IV (the refresh rate is still 60Hz, though). Again, it features Sony's 21:9 aspect ratio and no notches or cutouts.The camera system has also been upgraded with a new image sensor under the main 26mm lens, which is 1.6 times larger than the sensor inside the previous model. There's a 16mm ultrawide camera and a 54mm telephoto/portrait lens.