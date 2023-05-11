Here's your new SAMSUNG Galaxy A54
Trending:

The Xperia 10 V is official - the battery champion gets a refresh

Sony
3
The Xperia 10 V is official - the battery champion gets a refresh
Sony's midrange 10-series got a refresh in the form of the Xperia 10 Mark V. The cute little fellow keeps the core idea of offering a neat package at an affordable price while adding refinements here and there.

For starters, the Xperia 10 V is still technically the world's lightest 5G smartphone with a 5,000mAh battery at 159 g, and Sony has managed to actually shave a gram or two off compared to its predecessor.

The polycarbonate body is certainly a huge factor in achieving that waistline, as is the compact form factor and the 6.1-inch, full HD+ OLED display. Speaking of the display, Sony says that it's 1.5 times brighter than the one found in the Xperia 10 IV (the refresh rate is still 60Hz, though). Again, it features Sony's 21:9 aspect ratio and no notches or cutouts.

The camera system has also been upgraded with a new image sensor under the main 26mm lens, which is 1.6 times larger than the sensor inside the previous model. There's a 16mm ultrawide camera and a 54mm telephoto/portrait lens.



Sony has decided to keep the Snapdragon 695 5G platform, which is a bit disappointing but should result in great stamina and possibly new battery life records. The phone comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, but you can expand it with up to 1TB via the microSD card slot (we should all thank Sony for stubbornly keeping it).

The audio side of things has also been improved, the Xperia 10 V now features a stereo setup with dual front-facing stereo speakers, something pleasantly surprising for a device at this price range. Another cool audio feature is the presence of a 3.5mm audio jack, coupled with LDAC support for hi-res audio if you decide to go wireless.

The best thing about this neat little phone is the price, of course. This solid package will be available in Lavender, Sage Green, White and Black from the middle of June onwards for €449/£399.

Popular stories

Amazon accidentally reveals the Pixel Tablet's release date and price
Amazon accidentally reveals the Pixel Tablet's release date and price
Verizon is running an unbeatable Google Pixel 7 Pro deal with no trade-in required
Verizon is running an unbeatable Google Pixel 7 Pro deal with no trade-in required
Pixel 7a massive new 64MP camera: $500 Android puts $1,000 iPhone and Galaxy on hold
Pixel 7a massive new 64MP camera: $500 Android puts $1,000 iPhone and Galaxy on hold
Amazon knocks Google's Pixel 7 Pro beast down to a new all-time low price
Amazon knocks Google's Pixel 7 Pro beast down to a new all-time low price
Retailer jumps the gun and reveals Pixel 7a pre-order freebie
Retailer jumps the gun and reveals Pixel 7a pre-order freebie
Pixel 8 Pro ~ 1-inch camera: Google's most aggressive attempt to crush Samsung, Apple - a mistake?
Pixel 8 Pro ~ 1-inch camera: Google's most aggressive attempt to crush Samsung, Apple - a mistake?
Loading Comments...

Latest News

The worst kept secret: Pixel 7a detailed specs, pictures, and a weird price-tag leak... from a different place
The worst kept secret: Pixel 7a detailed specs, pictures, and a weird price-tag leak... from a different place
Retailer jumps the gun and reveals Pixel 7a pre-order freebie
Retailer jumps the gun and reveals Pixel 7a pre-order freebie
The unlocked Nokia G100 is awfully cheap at Amazon
The unlocked Nokia G100 is awfully cheap at Amazon
This is one way Apple hopes to topple Google Maps on iOS
This is one way Apple hopes to topple Google Maps on iOS
Best Buy and T-Mobile join forces for a killer Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deal (with no trade-in)
Best Buy and T-Mobile join forces for a killer Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deal (with no trade-in)
Google Chat’s latest feature makes it easier to reply on mobile
Google Chat’s latest feature makes it easier to reply on mobile
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless