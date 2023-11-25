Take a look at the world's largest mobile phone collection according to Guinness

Above: Photo of some of the phones owned by Ekrem Karagüdekoğlu who was the previous record holder with 2,779 cellphones.







Imagine owning 3,456 mobile phones. That's the number of handsets belonging to one Andrei Bilbie Argentis who lives in Cluj-Napoca, Romania. He has the largest collection of mobile phones according to the Guinness Book of World Records . The total number of phones that Andrei owns is actually higher since the total doesn't account for several thousand duplicates that aren't applied toward the record-breaking total of 3,456 phones.





With a number that large, you'd expect to hear that Andrei first started collecting mobile phones years before With a number that large, you'd expect to hear that Andrei first started collecting mobile phones years before Steve Jobs introduced the iPhone in 2007, or even before Motorola's Razr V3 became a household name in 2004. Surprisingly, Bilbie Argentis didn't start his collection until 2018 which means that he amassed his record number of phones over the last six years.





A photo that accompanies the story from Guinness shows a room where Andrei collects his phones. Two of the walls facing each other are completely lined with mobile phones and zooming in on the photo we can make out several Motorola Razr V3 units in various colors. The wall on the left side side of the photo seems to hold a couple of recent Pixel handsets on the second shelf while we might have spotted several older iPhone models (circa iPhone 6) on the the ninth shelf of the same wall. Can you make out any particular phones from the photo?











We certainly don't expect Andrei to have a wireless plan for each phone and any phone enthusiast would love to spend at least an hour running through his collection. We have sent a request to Guinness to see if it is possible to obtain a list of all of the phones that make up Bilbie Argentis' record holdings. If we do get a response from the Book of World Records,, we will share it as an update to this story.





So how many phones do you have lying in a drawer collecting dust? Personally, I still have my LG VX9800 which was a cool-looking clamshell feature phone released in 2005. It had a physical QWERTY keyboard and later was upgraded and became the LG VX9900; that model was better known as the LG enV.







I also still have my Motorola DROID which, for the kiddies out there, was released in November 2009 and was the first phone that could go head-to-head with the iPhone. Not only was it the first handset to run Android 2.0, it was the device that kicked off Androidmania. One of the major selling points was free turn-by-directions on Google Maps.





Don't be shy! We'd love to hear about your personal collection which you can tell us about by posting your list in the comments section below.





Thanks, Suzanne!

