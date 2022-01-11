Notification Center

The Uber Apple Watch app is now discontinued

Preslav Mladenov
By
0
The Uber Apple Watch app is now discontinued
It appears that Uber has ended support for its Apple Watch app. As reported by MacRumors, many users noticed that they no longer have the ability to use Uber's Apple Watch app to order a ride.

When a user opens Uber's Apple Watch app, the app displays a message that Uber no longer supports this app and suggests users use the mobile app instead.

Confusingly, although Uber's Apple Watch app doesn't work anymore, it is still available in the App Store and can still be downloaded and installed. Uber also didn't reflect the change on its support site. The support site still says that users can use Uber's Apple Watch app to order a ride.

In 2015, Uber launched its app for the Apple Watch, which always had a few limitations compared to the iPhone version. Uber's Apple Watch app didn't support uberPOOL for sharing a ride with someone headed in the same direction as you. Uber's Apple Watch app also lacked the fare splitting option and the ETA sharing feature through which you can share your trip details with friends or family. You also couldn't use your Apple Watch to contact the Uber driver.

It appears that users were unhappy with the way Uber's Apple Watch app worked. Users on Reddit have complained about the little information the Apple Watch version offered. A Reddit user also mentioned having "bad experiences" with Uber drivers owing to the inability to select a destination via their Apple watch when ordering an Uber.

Uber is not the first to end support for its Apple Watch version of the app. Back in 2018, Uber's competitor Lyft pulled out its Apple Watch app from the app store and ended its support.

Around 2020, Uber also silently ended the support for its wearOS version of the app. Users then had reported the inability to log into the app. Many users had also complained about having various problems with the wearOS version. Some users even had said that Uber's wearOS app never really worked for them. It is possible that due to the numerous issues the Uber wearOS app had, many users preferred using the mobile version instead. And if this is the case, there is no surprise why Uber decided to stop supporting the WearOS app.

