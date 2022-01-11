The Uber Apple Watch app is now discontinued

The Uber Apple Watch app is now discontinued0
When a user opens Uber's Apple Watch app, the app displays a message that Uber no longer supports this app and suggests users use the mobile app instead.
In 2015, Uber launched its app for the Apple Watch, which always had a few limitations compared to the iPhone version. Uber's Apple Watch app didn't support uberPOOL for sharing a ride with someone headed in the same direction as you. Uber's Apple Watch app also lacked the fare splitting option and the ETA sharing feature through which you can share your trip details with friends or family. You also couldn't use your Apple Watch to contact the Uber driver.
Uber is not the first to end support for its Apple Watch version of the app. Back in 2018, Uber's competitor Lyft pulled out its Apple Watch app from the app store and ended its support.
Around 2020, Uber also silently ended the support for its wearOS version of the app. Users then had reported the inability to log into the app. Many users had also complained about having various problems with the wearOS version. Some users even had said that Uber's wearOS app never really worked for them. It is possible that due to the numerous issues the Uber wearOS app had, many users preferred using the mobile version instead. And if this is the case, there is no surprise why Uber decided to stop supporting the WearOS app.