The Pixel 9 rocks Apple's world amid another record-breaking Apple quarter | PA Show E25

Pixel 9

Meanwhile, Google’s Pixel 9 has emerged as a surprise challenger, seemingly taking a bite out of iPhone sales last month. Reports suggest that Pixel 9’s sleek design and improved features are resonating with consumers, and Google’s Q3 results confirm a 29% year-over-year increase in revenue for its “Google subscriptions, platforms, and devices” category. Could thesignal a growing shift in the smartphone market dynamics, or is this just a temporary trend?In other tech news, Samsung’s cutting-edge Eco² Sky / Infinite display is about to make its debut in the Realme GT 7 Pro, marking its first appearance in a non- foldable phone . This next-gen OLED technology delivers up to 2,000 nits of brightness and boasts impressive energy efficiency. Watch the full show for a deep-dive into this new screen tech.