The Pixel 9 rocks Apple's world amid another record-breaking Apple quarter | PA Show E25

By
Apple Google
The Pixel 9 rocks Apple's world amid another record-breaking Apple quarter | PA Show E25
The Pixel 9 rocks Apple&#039;s world amid another record-breaking Apple quarter | PA Show E25
Apple continues to dominate with another record-breaking quarter, posting $94.9 billion in revenue for Q4 2024. CEO Tim Cook attributes this success to the launch of their best products yet, including the iPhone 16 lineup, Apple Watch Series 10, and AirPods 4, as well as advancements in AI-powered features like hearing health and sleep apnea detection. However, the growth remains steady rather than explosive, raising questions about whether the iPhone 16 can sustain the company’s momentum heading into 2025.

Meanwhile, Google’s Pixel 9 has emerged as a surprise challenger, seemingly taking a bite out of iPhone sales last month. Reports suggest that Pixel 9’s sleek design and improved features are resonating with consumers, and Google’s Q3 results confirm a 29% year-over-year increase in revenue for its “Google subscriptions, platforms, and devices” category. Could the Pixel 9 signal a growing shift in the smartphone market dynamics, or is this just a temporary trend?

In other tech news, Samsung’s cutting-edge Eco² Sky / Infinite display is about to make its debut in the Realme GT 7 Pro, marking its first appearance in a non-foldable phone. This next-gen OLED technology delivers up to 2,000 nits of brightness and boasts impressive energy efficiency. Watch the full show for a deep-dive into this new screen tech.
Rad Slavov Editor-in-Chief
Rad Slavov is the Editor-in-Chief at PhoneArena. He joined the media in 2008, right on the cusp of the modern smartphone revolution. Through time and perseverance, he amassed a great deal of knowledge and industry know-how, allowing him to guide and organize the company's growing line-up of talented content creators and ever-expanding content portfolio.

