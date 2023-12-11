OnePlus 12R camera specs revealed in the latest leak
Just recently, the OnePlus 12 has made its debut in China, with a global release anticipated in early 2024, boasting specs nearly identical to its Chinese counterpart. While the OnePlus 12 takes the flagship spotlight, the company has another trick up its sleeve—the more budget-friendly OnePlus 12R, set to go global alongside its premium sibling. Recent online whispers have brought forth intriguing details about this anticipated device.
Leaks from the past have hinted at a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display for the OnePlus 12R. This budget-friendly flagship will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2—perhaps not the latest, but still a robust choice for a phone in this category. The device is expected to house a big 5,500mAh battery and support rapid 100W charging.
In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 12R closely resembles its premium sibling's predecessor, the OnePlus 11. However, it has a limited ultrawide sensor and a slightly downgraded display. On the positive side, it compensates for these differences by incorporating a larger battery.
Yogesh Brar, a reliable tipster (via Android Authority), has spilled the beans on what seems to be the camera specifications for the upcoming OnePlus 12R. The budget-friendly companion is said to sport a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor as its primary shooter, flaunting an f/1.8 aperture and a 1/1.56-inch sensor. That is not all, though, as the primary sensor is equipped with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).
OnePlus 12R— Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) December 11, 2023
(Camera specs)
- 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor
(1/1.56”, f/1.8, 24mm) (OIS)
- 8MP Sony IMX355 Ultra-Wide sensor
(1/4”, f/2.2, 16mm, 112°)
- 32MP Sony IMX709 Telephoto sensor
2X optical (1/2.74", f/2.0, 47mm)
Video:
- 4K 30/60fps
- 1080p 30/60fps
On the wide-angle front, the OnePlus 12R is rumored to feature an 8MP Sony IMX355 camera, boasting an f/2.2 aperture and a 112° field-of-view. As for the third lens, a 32MP Sony IMX709 with an f/2.0 aperture provides 2x optical zoom. Videography enthusiasts will be pleased to know that the primary rear camera is expected to deliver impressive 4K 60fps video recording capabilities.
The highly anticipated OnePlus 12 and the more budget-friendly OnePlus 12R are slated for global release next month, meaning we don’t have to wait too long to confirm everything and check their performance in real life. The OnePlus 12, in particular, is poised to make waves as a potential standout in the smartphone landscape in 2024.
