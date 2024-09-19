The lightweight Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2-inch and MatePad 12 X are here: creativity meets style

Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2-inch: powerhouse for creativity and productivity





Display

Design

It's lightweight (508 g) and thin (5.5 mm) and comes in either Golden Silk or Black color.







Creativity

Battery life and charging

Huawei MatePad 12 X: creativity in a lightweight design





It features a Shimmery Pearlescent Sheen design, which gives you a metallic white that changes colors depending on the lighting. The tablet sports an all-metal body and stylish design for both durability and looks. It's available in White or Green colors.





Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2-inch and Huawei MatePad 12 X price and availability

Today Huawei is unveiling two flagship tablets, the Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2-inch PaperMatte, and the Huawei MatePad 12X. The two flagship devices are designed for creativity and productivity and join the lineup of great devices Huawei unveiled today.The MatePad Pro 12.2-inch is Huawei's newest flagship tablet, aimed at providing a great user experience with a focus on creativity and productivity. The device is equipped with a Tandem OLED PaperMatte display and comes with 2,000 nits brightness. The display features an anti-sparkle and nanoscale anti-glare tech that protects your eyes with a paper-like visual experience.But that's not all. The device has SGS Low Visual Fatigue 2.0 Premium Performance Certification, TÜV Rheinland Reflection-Free Certifications, and TÜV Rheinland Full Care Display 3.0 Certification, so you can easily stare at it for hours with minimal eye strain.The device also comes with the Huawei Glide Keyboard, which features a 2-in-1 stylus, which can be charged on the keyboard.Creatives can enjoy a plethora of digital creation tools, including Splatter brushes and Fluid brushes in the device's GoPaint app. For example, the Splatter brushes allow you to create an ink splatter (if you hover the stylus about 12mm above the tablet screen and tap it twice). You can also include realistic textures with the brushes to make your creation even fancier. 8K ultra-large canvas is supported by the FangTian Painting Engine 2.0, which ensures you get all the pro-grade tools to express yourself artistically.The Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2-inch comes with support for Huawei's 100W SuperCharge, which is capable of filling the tablet's 10,100mAh battery from zero to 100% in under an hour (55 minutes, to be precise).You can also enjoy a Power Conserve mode that can make the tablet stay on standby for up to 380 days (yep, that's more than a year!).The Huawei MatePad 12 X is Huawei's lightweight flagship tablet, which is designed with a focus on younger people.The Huawei MatePad 12 X PaperMatte edition has a bright PaperMatte display, which is ideal for reading, writing, and any other type of creative work you'd want to perform in it.The two devices will be available internationally, including in the U.K. and Europe starting today, September 19.The Huawei MatePad 12.2-inch with 256GB is priced at £699.99 (you have to pay an extra 100 euros for the bigger, 512GB storage version).The Huawei MatePad 12 X with 512GB storage can be yours for £549.99.