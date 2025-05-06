Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from just $466

Apple drops big hint that the release of stable iOS 18.5 is imminent

The iOS 18.5 logo is shown about a week before the build's final release.
Apple will soon release iOS 18.5 for compatible iPhone users. We know this because of something that the tech giant did today that usually precedes the latest stable iOS release by approximately a week; the Release Candidate (RC) version of the update was dropped by Apple today. That means the version of iOS 18.5 available today has the potential to be the final, stable version of the update, assuming no bugs are discovered and it is usually released following the end of the beta testing phase.

It also allows those on the iOS 18.5 beta program to return to the stable track without having to wipe their iPhones. To install iOS 18.5 RC, go to Settings > General > Software Update and follow the directions. The update is compatible with the iPhone XS and later. The update includes a new Pride Harmony wallpaper and other features, bug fixes and security updates.

Apple releases the Release Candidate version of iOS 18.5.
Apple releases the Release Candidate version of iOS 18.5. | Image credit-PhoneArena

With the update, parents will now receive a notification when the Screen Time passcode is used on a child's device. The update also exterminates a bug that caused the Apple Vision Pro app to show a black screen. Users will have the option to change the native iOS Mail app back to the previous UI, which includes the removal of Contact photos. This can be done by opening the native iOS Mail app and tapping the three-dot icon in the upper right corner. You can choose to see your email inbox divided by categories or in a long list. And, as noted, you can remove the use of Contact photos.

The update brings changes to the native Mail app.
The native version of the iOS Mail app allows users to revert back to the old UI with list view and no Contract photos. | Image credit-PhoneArena

Those of you who look forward to being the first to install the next build of iOS on their iPhones or iPadOS on their iPads each year should have June 9th circled on their calendars. The WWDC developer conference kicks off on that date with the Keynote expected to begin at 1 pm EDT (10 am PDT). Once the Keynote ends, Apple will disseminate iOS 19 beta 1 and iPadOS 19 beta 1.

The Pride Harmony wallpaper that comes with the iOS 18.5 RC update.
The new Pride Harmony wallpaper that is available once iOS 18.5 (RC) or iPadOS 18.5 (RC) is installed. | Image credit-Apple

We should also point out that iPadOS 18.5 (RC) is also available to iPad users today, and the stable, final iPadOS 18.5 update is also expected to be released next week. Compatible iPad models include the iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later.
