The Huawei Watch Buds is released and yes, there are buds inside the smartwatch

Adaptive brightness

Wireless charging capabilities

NFC support

Acceleration and gyro sensors

Heart rate monitoring

Atrial fibrillation screening

Electrocardiogram capabilities

Blood oxygen level measurement

80+ exercise modes





The body and crown of the watch are made from high-quality stainless steel, but the display is protected by regular glass, albeit curved. The screen is a touch-enabled 1.43 AMOLED panel with a 466 x 466 resolution.The watch is powered by a 410mAh battery, which grants 3 days of usage for both itself and the buds. The earbuds are equipped with 30mAh batteries, and are said to allow for 4 hours of music playback or 2,5 hours of in-call time. Naturally, those drop down to 3 hours and 2 hours respectively with AI noise reduction enabled, which is notably different from the typical active noise cancellation.The watch also comes with a slew of features such as: