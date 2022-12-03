Huawei's new smartwatch hides a pair of true wireless Bluetooth earbuds inside









The video calls the timepiece the Huawei Watch Buds. The earbuds are hidden and stored on the underside of the watch's dial. The device itself runs on Huawei's own HarmonyOS and appears to be the same size as Huawei's Watch GT line. A tweet posted by self-proclaimed Huawei enthusiast Deng Li shows the video that Huawei posted on Weibo. We would assume that the earbuds charge when hidden away inside the watch and that as a result, the battery powering the device must be larger than the typical smartwatch battery.



Huawei Watch Buds teaser, launching on December 2 pic.twitter.com/60kyibwIdX — Deng Li (@MrDengLi) November 30, 2022



With the postponement of the December 2nd Winter 2022 event, it is unclear when the Huawei Watch Buds will be formally introduced. Reports call the earbuds found inside the watch "plain and simple," but that shouldn't matter. The idea is to have a pair of earbuds hidden away in your watch, available to be used at a moment's notice. And yes, they will be charged up and ready to go. This gives users one less case to drag around with them and also makes them less likely to lose one or both earbuds since they will be residing on the user's wrist.









Huawei Consumer Business Group CEO, Yu Chengdong (you might know him by his Americanized name, Richard Yu) was recently spotted wearing the watch. Using Google Translate to read his Weibo post, Yu called the device a "revolutionary breakthrough in the form and structure design of wearable products by Huawei."







The company continues to innovate despite the bans placed on it by the U.S., and as we previously pointed out, the Huawei Mate 50 series was met by heavy demand and long lines in China earlier this year.





As soon as we hear about a new date for the unveiling of the Huawei Watch Buds, we will update this story.

