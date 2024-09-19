Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

The highly awaited Moto G75 mid-ranger has leaked in new images

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Motorola
A leaked image of the Moto G75
The Moto G75, the latest addition to Motorola's mid-range G series, has made its debut in leaked images, giving us a glimpse into its design and some key specifications. The phone will be available in two distinct styles: a lighter-toned variant featuring a sophisticated faux-leather texture and a classic black option for those who prefer a more understated look.

Motorola has clearly prioritized durability with the G75. The phone will be IP68 certified, ensuring resistance against dust and water ingress, and it will also boast "military-grade durability," suggesting it can withstand tough environments and accidental drops. The main camera will be equipped with Sony's Lytia 600 sensor, which should improve low-light performance and overall image quality. Additionally, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) should help capture sharper images, especially in challenging lighting conditions or when capturing videos.

On the front, the Moto G75 will sport a spacious 6.8-inch FHD+ display, ideal for consuming multimedia content and gaming. Dolby Atmos support will further enhance the audio experience, providing immersive sound for movies and music.

Leaked images of the Moto G75 in its black and blue variants. | Images credit — 91Mobiles

While the exact Snapdragon processor powering the G75 remains undisclosed, Motorola has promised "powerfully efficient Snapdragon performance," hinting at a well-balanced combination of processing power and battery efficiency. This could make the G75 a compelling option for users seeking a phone that can handle demanding tasks without sacrificing battery life.

The leaked images also showcase a design language that is characteristic of recent Motorola phones. The G75's bezels appear slightly thicker compared to some other G series models, but this might be a minor trade-off for the phone's rugged construction.

I'm excited about the potential of the Moto G75. The combination of a durable build, a promising camera system, and a focus on efficient performance makes it a compelling mid-range offering. I'm particularly interested in seeing real-world camera samples and battery life tests to gauge its true capabilities. The slightly thicker bezels are a minor concern, but overall, the Moto G75 seems like a well-rounded phone that could appeal to a wide range of users. I'm eagerly awaiting more information and the official launch to see if it lives up to its potential.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Check out our subscription plans and get unlimited access to exclusive premium content, exciting new features and ad-free browsing. See the latest subscriber-only articles
See the latest subscriber-only articles Subscribe View subscription plans and pricing
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)
The Galaxy S25 Ultra arrives in 2025 with 2024 specs: isn't it time to get rid of this trademark feature?
The Galaxy S25 Ultra arrives in 2025 with 2024 specs: isn't it time to get rid of this trademark feature?

Latest News

This one Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 model with 4G LTE is on sale at a new record high Amazon discount
This one Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 model with 4G LTE is on sale at a new record high Amazon discount
The $3,000 Huawei Mate XT tri-fold is now almost $10,000 because of shortages
The $3,000 Huawei Mate XT tri-fold is now almost $10,000 because of shortages
iPhone 17 will not be getting the processor upgrade we were hoping for
iPhone 17 will not be getting the processor upgrade we were hoping for
Samsung expands One UI 6.1.1 to more devices: Galaxy S22, Z Flip 4, and Z Fold 4
Samsung expands One UI 6.1.1 to more devices: Galaxy S22, Z Flip 4, and Z Fold 4
Amazon knocks $435 off the 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 5 price tag, making it a more affordable choice
Amazon knocks $435 off the 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 5 price tag, making it a more affordable choice
Garmin launches satellite-connected wearable with photo and voice messaging
Garmin launches satellite-connected wearable with photo and voice messaging
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless