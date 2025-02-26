Google's Pixel Watch 3 will now officially get this potentially lifesaving feature in the U.S.

Amazing news for Pixel Watch 3 owners in the U.S. today, as Google has announced that the device now has FDA clearance for a feature that can automatically call emergency services if it detects a loss of pulse. This means the watch will attempt to determine if your heart has stopped beating, and if you don't respond, it will contact help. This function is designed to assist in situations like cardiac arrest, breathing problems, or other medical emergencies.





The feature, which was initially announced for European markets earlier in 2024 , is now coming to the United States. It will be available in 14 countries, with the U.S. rollout beginning at the end of March. The development of this technology has been ongoing, and the FDA clearance signifies that it has met the necessary standards for safety and effectiveness.









The process of detecting a loss of pulse involves the watch's sensors monitoring heart rate and other vital signs. If the watch registers a sudden and sustained absence of a pulse, it will then prompt the user to respond. If there is no response within a set time, the watch will automatically initiate a call to emergency services, providing location information to responders. However, it's important to note the announcement's disclaimer that this feature "may not detect every instance of a loss of pulse and is not intended for users with pre-existing heart conditions or those who require cardiac monitoring."

For several years, the Pixel Watch has been incorporating various health and safety tools. These have included the ability to detect car crashes, falls, irregular heart rhythms, and even perform electrocardiograms (ECGs). The addition of pulse detection builds on this foundation, aiming to provide users with an extra layer of protection in critical moments.





This news could change how people think about wearable technology and the Pixel Watch itself. It’s not just about tracking steps or sleep anymore. The idea that a watch could potentially save your life during a medical emergency is pretty impactful. Though other devices, such as the Apple Watch, have a long history of offering life-saving features and plenty of user accounts supporting them, the Pixel Watch 3 will be the first smartwatch with this particular feature .





It makes you wonder how much more these devices will be able to do in the future, and if it will make people feel safer overall. It also raises questions about privacy, but in a medical emergency, most would agree that the benefits outweigh the risks.