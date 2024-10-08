The Galaxy Watch 6 reaches an all-time low price this October Prime Day at Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Prime Day in October is now on, and Amazon is full of awesome deals to take advantage of right now! One such deal discounts one of the best smartwatches available right now on the market, the Galaxy Watch 6. The timepiece is enjoying almost half off with this Prime Day smartwatch discount.
Instead of costing you $330 to get a brand-new Galaxy Watch 6, it's now available just below $170, and for sure is worth every penny. Released in 2023, this smartwatch is still very capable and up to par with the competition, sporting premium features and a slim and lightweight design.
The Galaxy Watch 6 sports Sleep Messages to greet you every morning and help you with a better understanding of your sleep patterns. You also get to enjoy a Sleep Consistency score and Sleep Coaching to get closer to your sleep goals.
You can also get insights with ECG, body composition, and blood pressure monitoring.
The deal on this great smartwatch we have today is on the 44mm size variant in Graphite color. The Silver color is also currently enjoying the same discount at Amazon. Other color options are also available with discounts at the retailer for the shopping event, but the best discounts are on the Graphite and Silver 44mm versions.
And by the way, this price is the lowest ever that the smartwatch was available for, so take advantage of this deal while it lasts (or while it still has stock!).
Instead of costing you $330 to get a brand-new Galaxy Watch 6, it's now available just below $170, and for sure is worth every penny. Released in 2023, this smartwatch is still very capable and up to par with the competition, sporting premium features and a slim and lightweight design.
It has the recognizable Galaxy Watch design which has been very successful over the years, but also comes with thinner bezels than its predecessor, a larger battery size, and a very power-efficient processor.
The Galaxy Watch 6 sports Sleep Messages to greet you every morning and help you with a better understanding of your sleep patterns. You also get to enjoy a Sleep Consistency score and Sleep Coaching to get closer to your sleep goals.
But the smartwatch isn't only great for sleep monitoring. It's also a very good option if you're into fitness and workout tracking. For one, it has personalized heart rate zones, which, in a nutshell, break down your performance across five heart zones depending on the intensity of your workout.
You can also get insights with ECG, body composition, and blood pressure monitoring.
The deal on this great smartwatch we have today is on the 44mm size variant in Graphite color. The Silver color is also currently enjoying the same discount at Amazon. Other color options are also available with discounts at the retailer for the shopping event, but the best discounts are on the Graphite and Silver 44mm versions.
And by the way, this price is the lowest ever that the smartwatch was available for, so take advantage of this deal while it lasts (or while it still has stock!).
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: