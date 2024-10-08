Get Samsung Galaxy S24+ with 25% off!

The Galaxy Watch 6 reaches an all-time low price this October Prime Day at Amazon

Prime Day in October is now on, and Amazon is full of awesome deals to take advantage of right now! One such deal discounts one of the best smartwatches available right now on the market, the Galaxy Watch 6. The timepiece is enjoying almost half off with this Prime Day smartwatch discount.

Galaxy Watch 6 44mm now 48% off for October Prime Day

Prime members get to enjoy a huge discount on the Galaxy Watch 6 44mm right now in the colors Graphite and Silver. The timepiece is now available for just under $170, and this is the lowest its been available for on Amazon ever. Don't miss out!
$160 off (48%)
Buy at Amazon


Instead of costing you $330 to get a brand-new Galaxy Watch 6, it's now available just below $170, and for sure is worth every penny. Released in 2023, this smartwatch is still very capable and up to par with the competition, sporting premium features and a slim and lightweight design.

It has the recognizable Galaxy Watch design which has been very successful over the years, but also comes with thinner bezels than its predecessor, a larger battery size, and a very power-efficient processor.

The Galaxy Watch 6 sports Sleep Messages to greet you every morning and help you with a better understanding of your sleep patterns. You also get to enjoy a Sleep Consistency score and Sleep Coaching to get closer to your sleep goals.

But the smartwatch isn't only great for sleep monitoring. It's also a very good option if you're into fitness and workout tracking. For one, it has personalized heart rate zones, which, in a nutshell, break down your performance across five heart zones depending on the intensity of your workout.

You can also get insights with ECG, body composition, and blood pressure monitoring.

The deal on this great smartwatch we have today is on the 44mm size variant in Graphite color. The Silver color is also currently enjoying the same discount at Amazon. Other color options are also available with discounts at the retailer for the shopping event, but the best discounts are on the Graphite and Silver 44mm versions.

And by the way, this price is the lowest ever that the smartwatch was available for, so take advantage of this deal while it lasts (or while it still has stock!).
Iskra Petrova
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

