The first Apple Immersive Video film takes us back to WWII on a submarine board

Apple
A promotional poster for Apple's Submerged short film, showing a collage of a man's face and a submarine.
Just when we thought that 3D movies are no longer a thing, Apple has premiered the first scripted film captured in Apple Immersive Video. It's available for free on the $3,499 spatial Apple Vision Pro headset and the movie takes some 80 years back in time. Yup, that's WWII, you guessed it!

As you've probably heard, Apple Immersive Video is offered at no extra charge through the Apple TV app in several countries and regions besides the US:

  • Australia
  • Canada
  • Hong Kong
  • France
  • Germany
  • Japan
  • Singapore
  • UK

In mainland China, it’s accessible via the Migu Video and Tencent Video apps, available for free on the App Store for Apple Vision Pro.

What is Apple Immersive Video?

That's a new media format to make you feel you're "in" the movie, even more so than the "standard" 3D technology that kind of withered away. I get the feeling that it's only James Cameron that continues to shoot 3D content these days.

Apple Immersive Video is a remarkable media format that leverages ultra-high-resolution 3D video and Spatial Audio to put viewers in the center of the action, as Apple puts it.

Besides "Submerged", the Cupertino giant announced a lineup of new episodes, films, series, and music performances captured in Apple Immersive Video, all set to debut for free on Apple Vision Pro.

In November, Apple will team up with The Weeknd to release an immersive music experience celebrating his highly anticipated album, "Hurry Up Tomorrow".

Later this year, the new concert series "Concert for One" will offer intimate performances from top global artists, starting with a special set from award-winning British singer-songwriter RAYE.

Additionally, new episodes of "Adventure", which showcases elite athletes tackling extraordinary challenges, are scheduled for release this year.

More on Submerged



The short film Submerged is promoted as a gripping thriller (again, it's free to Apple Vision Pro users globally!) that takes viewers aboard a WWII-era submarine as its crew struggles to fend off a relentless attack. The intense, action-packed narrative highlights the innovative storytelling made possible through Apple Immersive Video.

Apple Immersive Video allows Apple Vision Pro users around the world to experience the next generation of sports, documentaries, and music performances. [...] Vision Pro places you in the middle of the story — inside a densely packed submarine, shoulder to shoulder with its crew. That deep sense of immersion just wasn’t possible before, and we can’t wait to see how it inspires filmmakers to push the boundaries of visual storytelling.

– Tor Myhren, Apple’s vice president of Marketing Communications, October 2024

Director of Submerged is Edward Berger, director of the Academy Award-winning All Quiet on the Western Front – one of the better Netflix productions out there.

Apple Immersive Video is a wonderful new medium that expands the horizon of storytelling. Apple Vision Pro inspired me to tell a story in a way that just wasn’t possible before, and in the process, it changed the way my team and I think about creating a story. This immersive technology pioneered by Apple is going to change the future of filmmaking.

– Director Edward Berger, October 2024

Submerged was filmed over three weeks on location in Prague, Brussels, and Malta, using a full-scale, 23-ton submarine set made from real steel, brass, and metal, designed to replicate WWII-era submarines. Large sections of the set were built to withstand full submersion, equipped with special rigs that allowed Apple Immersive Video cameras to capture sparks, steam, water, and fire while maintaining a seamless immersive experience.

Actors, even those outside the frame in traditional 2D films, were carefully scripted and took part in extensive stunt rehearsals, including free dive training in tanks and open water, to ensure continuity and realism.

Check out the making of Submerged in a behind-the-scenes film:

Video Thumbnail

Pretty impressive stuff, right?

What else is there to watch?



This Friday, basketball fans will be treated to an immersive short film of the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend, capturing the excitement of events like the Rising Stars game, the Slam Dunk contest, and the first-ever NBA vs. WNBA 3-Point Challenge, "Stephen vs. Sabrina". The film also features highlights from the All-Star Game, offering fans a front-row seat to the action.

In the music realm, "Concert for One" debuts as the first music series shot in Apple Immersive Video, giving fans a uniquely intimate experience with their favorite artists. The premiere performance features six-time BRIT Award winner RAYE, who, accompanied by her 20-piece band, delivers her signature mix of R&B, jazz, and pop to viewers, putting them in the best seat possible.

Apple’s immersive series "Adventure" continues with new episodes that push the boundaries of human endurance. After soaring above Norway's fjords with highliner Faith Dickey and racing through the streets of Paris with top parkour athletes, viewers will soon join freediver Ant Williams as he attempts to break his record for the longest distance under ice in "Ice Dive", premiering in the US in December.

Early next year, "Adventure" takes audiences to the rugged shores of Majorca, Spain, where sport climber Kai Lightner faces the ultimate challenge: free-solo climbing above dangerous, rocky coves, where a single mistake could send him plunging into the sea.



The series "Elevated" returns with a new episode titled "Maine", set for release early next year. It will take viewers on a stunning autumn journey through New England’s winding coastal roads and over its breathtaking rivers.

Personally, I'm not a big horror fan, but I'm really curious what something like "Hereditary" would look like on Apple's spatial headset.
