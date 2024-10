The first Apple Immersive Video film takes us back to WWII on a submarine board

Australia

Canada

Hong Kong

France

Germany

Japan

Singapore

UK

Apple Vision Pro

Apple Vision Pro

More on Submerged





Apple Vision Pro

Recommended Stories

– Tor Myhren, Apple’s vice president of Marketing Communications, October 2024

All Quiet on the Western Front

– Director Edward Berger, October 2024





Pretty impressive stuff, right?





What else is there to watch?





"Stephen vs. Sabrina"

"Concert for One"

"Adventure"

Personally, I'm not a big horror fan, but I'm really curious what something like "Hereditary" would look like on Apple's spatial headset.

Just when we thought that 3D movies are no longer a thing, Apple has premiered the first scripted film captured in Apple Immersive Video. It's available for free on the $3,499 spatial Apple Vision Pro headset and the movie takes some 80 years back in time. Yup, that's WWII, you guessed it!As you've probably heard, Apple Immersive Video is offered at no extra charge through the Apple TV app in several countries and regions besides the US:In mainland China, it’s accessible via the Migu Video and Tencent Video apps, available for free on the App Store forWhat is Apple Immersive Video?That's a new media format to make you feel you're "in" the movie, even more so than the "standard" 3D technology that kind of withered away. I get the feeling that it's only James Cameron that continues to shoot 3D content these days.Apple Immersive Video is a remarkable media format that leverages ultra-high-resolution 3D video and Spatial Audio to put viewers in the center of the action, as Apple puts it.Besides "Submerged", the Cupertino giant announced a lineup of new episodes, films, series, and music performances captured in Apple Immersive Video, all set to debut for free onIn November, Apple will team up with The Weeknd to release an immersive music experience celebrating his highly anticipated album, "Hurry Up Tomorrow".Later this year, the new concert series "Concert for One" will offer intimate performances from top global artists, starting with a special set from award-winning British singer-songwriter RAYE.Additionally, new episodes of "Adventure", which showcases elite athletes tackling extraordinary challenges, are scheduled for release this year.The short film Submerged is promoted as a gripping thriller (again, it's free tousers globally!) that takes viewers aboard a WWII-era submarine as its crew struggles to fend off a relentless attack. The intense, action-packed narrative highlights the innovative storytelling made possible through Apple Immersive Video.Director of Submerged is Edward Berger, director of the Academy Award-winning– one of the better Netflix productions out there.Submerged was filmed over three weeks on location in Prague, Brussels, and Malta, using a full-scale, 23-ton submarine set made from real steel, brass, and metal, designed to replicate WWII-era submarines. Large sections of the set were built to withstand full submersion, equipped with special rigs that allowed Apple Immersive Video cameras to capture sparks, steam, water, and fire while maintaining a seamless immersive experience.Actors, even those outside the frame in traditional 2D films, were carefully scripted and took part in extensive stunt rehearsals, including free dive training in tanks and open water, to ensure continuity and realism.Check out the making of Submerged in a behind-the-scenes film:This Friday, basketball fans will be treated to an immersive short film of the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend, capturing the excitement of events like the Rising Stars game, the Slam Dunk contest, and the first-ever NBA vs. WNBA 3-Point Challenge,. The film also features highlights from the All-Star Game, offering fans a front-row seat to the action.In the music realm,debuts as the first music series shot in Apple Immersive Video, giving fans a uniquely intimate experience with their favorite artists. The premiere performance features six-time BRIT Award winner RAYE, who, accompanied by her 20-piece band, delivers her signature mix of R&B, jazz, and pop to viewers, putting them in the best seat possible.Apple’s immersive seriescontinues with new episodes that push the boundaries of human endurance. After soaring above Norway's fjords with highliner Faith Dickey and racing through the streets of Paris with top parkour athletes, viewers will soon join freediver Ant Williams as he attempts to break his record for the longest distance under ice in "Ice Dive", premiering in the US in December.Early next year, "Adventure" takes audiences to the rugged shores of Majorca, Spain, where sport climber Kai Lightner faces the ultimate challenge: free-solo climbing above dangerous, rocky coves, where a single mistake could send him plunging into the sea.The series "Elevated" returns with a new episode titled "Maine", set for release early next year. It will take viewers on a stunning autumn journey through New England’s winding coastal roads and over its breathtaking rivers.