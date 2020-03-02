Videos show how hackers can take control of your phone through Google Assistant or Siri
So there you are, sitting inside an Arby's because they've got the meats. With your phone on the table, you're shocked when it starts taking selfies without you touching the handset or even saying one word to it. Then, the device makes a phone call to one of your contacts all by itself. Have evil spirits taken over your handset? Actually, it is the work of something more eviler-hackers.
"SurfingAttack" can control a phone's digital assistant under certain conditions
Using the attack, hackers will be able to make fraud calls with your phone, steal two-factor authorization codes sent through SMS, interact with your device through Google Assistant or Siri and create even more havoc. And since the vibrations are inaudible, you will never know that your handset is under attack unless you keep an eye on your phone when it is placed on a table. Besides keeping an eye on your phone, other suggestions to stop such an attack from taking place include the use of thick phone cases made from wood, disabling the voice assistant on your phone on the lock screen, and locking the device when you put it down. You might also consider putting a soft woven fabric on top of a table to put your device on.
If you own an Android phone, you should disable lock screen personal results. To do this, open Google Assistant and tap on the compass icon at the bottom right of the screen. Next, tap on the avatar at the upper right of the display and select settings. Go to Assistant > Assistant Devices > Phone and toggle off Lock screen personal results.
Keep in mind that the technology used to create the vibrations is hidden on the table where the victim phone lies. The researchers found that the attack works best on tables made of three different materials such as aluminum/steel, glass, and medium-density fiberboard (MDF). Steel tables carry the vibrations the farthest, a distance of up to 30 feet.
Back in 2017, we told you about a hack called "DolphinAttack" that could use a speaker and a simple amp. Somewhat similar to the theory that makes "Surfing Attack" work, "DolphinAttack" takes spoken commands meant for a digital assistant and converts them to ultrasonic soundwaves that humans can't hear. The assistants react to the soundwaves and respond accordingly. The range of this attack is limited to 25 feet.
The researchers were able to use "SurfingAttack" on the following phones:
|PHONE
|OS
|Google Pixel
|Android 10
|Google Pixel 2
|Android 10
|Google Pixel 3
|Android 10
|Moto G5
|Android 7.0
|Moto Z4
|Android 9.0
|Samsung Galaxy S7
|Android 7.0
|Samsung Galaxy S9
|Android 9.0
|Xiaomi Mi 5
|Android 8.0
|Xiaomi Mi 8
|Android 9.0
|Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
|Android 9.0
|Huawei Honor View 10
|Android 9.0
|Apple iPhone 5
|iOS 10.0.03
|Apple iPhone 5s
|iOS 12.1.2
|Apple iPhone 6 Plus
|iOS 11.0
|Apple iPhone X
|iOS 12.4.1
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):