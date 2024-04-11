Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

The Showtime streaming app takes its final bow on April 30th

By
Apps
At the end of this month, the Showtime standalone streaming service will come to an end. According t
At the end of this month, the Showtime standalone streaming service will come to an end. According to Variety, notices have already been sent to subscribers. The move to shutter Showtime's standalone streaming service comes less than a year after its parent company, Paramount Global, decided to integrate Showtime's streaming inventory with the top-tier Paramount+ plan.

Those interested in keeping the Showtime library to stream on their devices will have to sign up for Paramount+ With Showtime. The ad-free tier will cost you $11.99 per month. Originally, the game plan called for Paramount Global to shut Showtime at the end of 2023. On the Showtime Help Center page, Showtime subscribers are told "Now that subscribers can access their favorite SHOWTIME programs on Paramount+ by subscribing to the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, the SHOWTIME streaming service will shut down on April 30, 2024." 

The Showtime streaming app closes on April 30th - The Showtime streaming app takes its final bow on April 30th
The Showtime streaming app closes on April 30th

The notice goes on to say, "Current SHOWTIME streaming subscribers will continue to have access to the SHOWTIME streaming service until it is shut down on April 30, 2024. Beginning May 1, 2024, the only way to stream SHOWTIME programming is with a subscription to the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan on Paramount+."

The Showtime streaming service made its debut in July 2015. If you install the Showtime app today, you'll get a notice telling you that the app will shut down on April 30th. The message also lets you know that Paramount+ is the new streaming home for Showtime. If you are not a current Showtime subscriber, you can't even get into the app to create an account so you can use it for the final 19 days until it closes. Once you install the Showtime app and tap the Try It Free bar, you're sent automatically sent to Paramount+.

Some of the Showtime titles now on Paramount+ include the original Dexter series, Ray Donovan, Yellow Jackets, and Billions.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare
Cash payment apps like Zelle and Venmo are being targeted by scammers and fraudsters
Cash payment apps like Zelle and Venmo are being targeted by scammers and fraudsters

Latest News

The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants
The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless