The Showtime streaming app takes its final bow on April 30th

At the end of this month, the Showtime standalone streaming service will come to an end. According to Variety , notices have already been sent to subscribers. The move to shutter Showtime's standalone streaming service comes less than a year after its parent company, Paramount Global, decided to integrate Showtime's streaming inventory with the top-tier Paramount+ plan.





Those interested in keeping the Showtime library to stream on their devices will have to sign up for Paramount+ With Showtime. The ad-free tier will cost you $11.99 per month. Originally, the game plan called for Paramount Global to shut Showtime at the end of 2023. On the Showtime Help Center page, Showtime subscribers are told "Now that subscribers can access their favorite SHOWTIME programs on Paramount+ by subscribing to the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, the SHOWTIME streaming service will shut down on April 30, 2024."









The notice goes on to say, "Current SHOWTIME streaming subscribers will continue to have access to the SHOWTIME streaming service until it is shut down on April 30, 2024. Beginning May 1, 2024, the only way to stream SHOWTIME programming is with a subscription to the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan on Paramount+."





The Showtime streaming service made its debut in July 2015. If you install the Showtime app today, you'll get a notice telling you that the app will shut down on April 30th. The message also lets you know that Paramount+ is the new streaming home for Showtime. If you are not a current Showtime subscriber, you can't even get into the app to create an account so you can use it for the final 19 days until it closes. Once you install the Showtime app and tap the Try It Free bar, you're sent automatically sent to Paramount+.



