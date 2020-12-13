This is how much it will cost you to be an Apple Super Fan

The price of being a Super Apple Fan is pretty high according to a report published today by CNN . Purchasing the priciest version of most Apple devices including accessories, AppleCare+ insurance and not including extra carrier costs or discounts, this year you would have to spend approximately $80,000 to own the best variant of every device Apple has to offer.

Can you afford to be a Super Apple Fan?







For example, the top of the line Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max has the largest display among the 2020 models at 6.7-inches, the best camera array, the largest battery, and like the rest of the iPhone 12 series it supports 5G connectivity. With AppleCare+ insurance, a MagSafe silicone case and MagSafe charger, you will be spending over $1,700 for your phone. CNN computes that the most expensive Apple product is the Mac Pro. The device itself will zap about $6,000 out of your bank account, but we are assuming that the Super Apple Fan has the wherewithal to purchase whatever he or she wants. Including all of the extras that you can add to the computer such as a beefy 2.5 GHz 28-core Intel Xeon W processor; 1.5 TB of memory; 8 TB of storage and a 32-inch Pro Display XDR with Retina 6K, you'll need to spend more than $62,000.









Being a Super Apple Fan with money means that you'll probably want the very best MacBook you can buy. $2,800 will net you the Space Gray 2.4 GHz MacBook Pro powered by an 8-core, 9th generation Intel Core i9 processor with Turbo Boost up to 5.0 GHz. 64GB of memory and 8GB of storage are included. Add accessories such as a hands-free mouse and a leather case and eventually you're shelling out a little more than $9,000 for the setup.







According to CNN, the most expensive Apple Watch available from the online Apple Store comes with a 44mm silver stainless steel case, a black leather band and "Single Tour Deployment Buckle" from the Apple Watch Hermès collection. Not including the cost of a cellular line, $1,648 will cover the cost of the purchase, which includes AppleCare+. The most expensive iPad is the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro . $2,583 gets you the tablet with 1TB of memory, the Apple Pencil (2nd generation), a QWERTY keyboard and stand, Apple Care+, a case and a backpack.





Remember, this exercise assumes that you're a Super Apple Fan with unlimited cash to spend. So while you might not really need it with the purchase of your iPhone 12 Pro Max , you will still have to buy the seventh generation iPod touch . Including a case, AppleCare+, and 256GB of storage, $488 should be enough for you to take this home. The top-of-the-line AirPods Pro offers Active Noise Cancellation to block out ambient nose. Transparency mode returns the background noise so you don't get surprised by that truck bearing down on you while maneuvering a crosswalk. Speaking of AirPods, being a Super Fan means that as soon as Apple introduced the over-ear AirPods Max headphones, you were already pulling out your Centurion American Express Card (available only by invitation from AmEx) to make the purchase. With insurance, this will cost you a total of $608.





Of course you will need to buy Apple's priciest smart speaker. Apple might have improved on the speakers found on Amazon and Google's versions of this product, but there is one thing that Apple included with the HomePod that Super Fan or not, you'll wish it hadn't-Siri. In fact, to be a Super Apple Fan means that you will have to just overlook the fact that Apple's digital helper is just not very good; in fact, Siri is bad. Unlike Google Assistant , Siri hands off too many questions to the internet. Most embarrassing, it does this with questions about Apple products that Google Assistant answers directly in seconds. $338 will snag you the HomePod.





With insurance, you can by Apple TV for $228. And lastly, the Apple Super Fan will pay $359.40 a year ($29.95 monthly) after a one month free trial for the Apple One services bundle. This includes Apple TV+, gaming service Apple Arcade, Apple News+, 2 TB of iCloud storage and Apple Fitness+.





CNN notes that the exact amount required to obtain all of the above is $79,875.26.