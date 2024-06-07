Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Tetris celebrates 40th anniversary with new puzzle game, refreshed Tetris mobile game

Tetris celebrates 40th anniversary with new puzzle game, refreshed Tetris mobile game
It’s hard to believe that it’s been 40 years since the launch of Tetris, one of the most popular games ever released. Created by software engineer Alexey Pajitnov back in 1984, Tetris went through multiple iterations, but its addictive gameplay loop was always kept the same.

Yesterday marked the 40th anniversary of Tetris, and playSTUDIOS, the developer and publisher of free-to-play mobile games that offer real-world rewards to players, announced the immediate release of Tetris Block Puzzle and refresh update to Tetris mobile.

playSTUDIOS managed to secure exclusive global rights in 2021 to develop and publish Tetris titles on mobile platforms, but the IP continues to be owned by The Tetris Company.

The new Tetris Block Puzzle game has been specifically designed to cater to a broad audience of casual mobile gamers. At launch, the game features two game modes – Adventure Mode and High-Score Mode, but developers promised to expand on that with many other modes coming in future updates.

The refreshed Tetris mobile game introduces new animations that are meant to bring the IP to modern times. Also, new sound effects have been added too, along with the ability to choose between the classic Marathon Mode and a new, faster-paced Adventure Mode with additional levels.

Video Thumbnail


More importantly, to make the games more appealing, playSTUDIOS integrated its myVIP loyalty program, which allows players to earn Loyalty Points from both Tetris and Tetris Block Puzzle.

These points can be redeemed for exclusive Tetris memorabilia, entries into sweepstakes for a dinner with the creator of Tetris, amusement park passes, and more.

Both Tetris Block Puzzle and the refreshed Tetris mobile games are now available for free download on iOS and Android.
Cosmin Vasile
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena.

