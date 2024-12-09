This Tesla Model Phone mockup is a potential Christmas hit
Struggling with Christmas gift ideas? Have you considered getting your loved ones a… Tesla phone?!
Bad news is that you won't be able to do so, at least not for Christmas 2024. Maybe next year. Or in fifteen years' time, only Elon knows.
However, there is a mockup of the Tesla Model Phone that looks kind of OK. This latest sensation comes courtesy of a parody Elon Musk account on X, and while it’s not real, the internet is absolutely losing its mind.
Ah, yes, the Tesla phone: a beast so mythical that it sits somewhere between Yeti, Nessie, and the tooth fairy. Yet here it is, in all its potential glory.
The mockup is a minimalist masterpiece that gives me a slight migraine from just looking at it: it's like one of those impossible drawings with stairs that have no start nor end. I mean, it's like I'm watching a phone by Samsung, Apple, and Google, all combined in one.
Whether it’s the hypothetical specs or just the Tesla name (I guess it's the latter), people are smitten by the idea of this phone… even though it’s entirely fictional (so far).
But, as I've recently argued, the time for a Tesla phone is now or never. Are you one of those people who'd get it?
Hello Friends!— Elon Musk - Parody (@ElonMuskOde) December 7, 2024
Would you accept this Tesla Model Phone as a Christmas gift?
A. Yes
B. No pic.twitter.com/5ri9VVV3iF
The post asks if fans would accept this phone as a Christmas gift – and the answer from the overwhelming majority is a resounding "YES!"
