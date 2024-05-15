Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Glove throwdown in a cipher beef: Telegram vs. Signal

By
2comments
Glove throwdown in a cipher beef: Telegram vs. Signal
Perhaps you're using the good old Messenger to chit-chat, or WhatsApp, or even Viber. Perhaps.

However, if you're into encrypted messaging and you distrust the aforementioned popular messenger apps, you surely have come across Telegram or Signal.

As of now, these two privacy-focused apps (the people behind them, duh!) hold a grudge and blame each other for not being encrypted enough.

It all started with a post from Pavel Durov – the CEO of Telegram. Durov said that his platform is more secure than Signal, which is widely considered cryptographically secure.

Durov points out that "the current leaders of Signal, an allegedly "secure" messaging app, are activists used by the US state department for regime change abroad". He also states:

The US government spent $3M to build Signal’s encryption, and today the exact same encryption is implemented in WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Google Messages and even Skype. It looks almost as if big tech in the US is not allowed to build its own encryption protocols that would be independent of government interference.

"Telegram is the only massively popular messaging service that allows everyone to make sure that all of its apps indeed use the same open source code that is published on Github. For the past ten years, Telegram Secret Chats have remained the only popular method of communication that is verifiably private", says Durov.

In fact, Durov is citing (in the beginning) a story by Christopher F. Rufo titled "Signal’s Katherine Maher Problem". The same story was reshared by ex-Twitter boss Jack Dorsey with the laconic comment alongside: "did not know this".

The response


Following Durov's comments, Matthew Green, a cryptography expert at Johns Hopkins University, called this a "pretty intense campaign to smear Signal as insecure".

Green highlighted that the Signal Protocol is open-source and thoroughly reviewed by cryptographers, making it the "gold standard" for encryption. Telegram, in contrast, is inherently unencrypted unless users manually enable "secret chat." Green pointed out that while open-source doesn't mean bug-free, it does ensure extensive scrutiny.

Featured Stories
Will the Galaxy Z Fold 6 save the foldable phone market?
Will the Galaxy Z Fold 6 save the foldable phone market?
Sony's new Xperia phone might just be the biggest comeback in the smartphone market
Sony's new Xperia phone might just be the biggest comeback in the smartphone market
Is Gemini going to kill the Play Store and Android apps?
Is Gemini going to kill the Play Store and Android apps?
From the iPhone 15 Pro Max to Galaxy S24 Ultra: not looking back (too much)
From the iPhone 15 Pro Max to Galaxy S24 Ultra: not looking back (too much)
Green found Durov's claim amusing, likening it to "advertising ketchup as better for your car than synthetic motor oil." In several tweets, he explained why Telegram's security doesn't compare to Signal's. Green remarked that it's normal for a CEO to promote their product, but when it comes to security, deliberately not providing it for most users is a serious competitive and ethical issue.

Do you trust any messaging app out there? Let me know in the comments.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile removes old plans from website, stoking fears people will be moved to pricier ones
T-Mobile removes old plans from website, stoking fears people will be moved to pricier ones
Wall Street executive says Dish could file for bankruptcy in the next 4 to 6 months
Wall Street executive says Dish could file for bankruptcy in the next 4 to 6 months
If everything goes to plan, T-Mobile's 5G service will soon get another boost
If everything goes to plan, T-Mobile's 5G service will soon get another boost
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon get beaten by small carrier in customer satisfaction
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon get beaten by small carrier in customer satisfaction

Latest News

Succession: The race for Apple's throne – could a hardware engineer prevail?
Succession: The race for Apple's throne – could a hardware engineer prevail?
One chip for all flips? After all, Galaxy Z Flip 6 might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 globally
One chip for all flips? After all, Galaxy Z Flip 6 might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 globally
Cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE in question as Samsung can't beat Chinese foldables
Cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE in question as Samsung can't beat Chinese foldables
Bust Lenovo's (digital) doors and snap up the Tab M11 mid-ranger with a pen at a huge new discount
Bust Lenovo's (digital) doors and snap up the Tab M11 mid-ranger with a pen at a huge new discount
Unionized Apple Store workers in Maryland move towards strike (they are concerned about wages and disrupted work-life balance)
Unionized Apple Store workers in Maryland move towards strike (they are concerned about wages and disrupted work-life balance)
The flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 offer top-quality sound and ANC at a lower price at Walmart
The flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 offer top-quality sound and ANC at a lower price at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless