Pick your own notification sounds, mute chats for 30 mins (or 2 months) with new Telegram update

Big Telegram update brings more control over notifications and custom mute duration

First off, we get customizations for your notification sounds, and more specifically, the new message alert. You can now choose any sound you would want for it, basically, you can even set it up to use your favorite song or a funny meme to make you smile every time someone texts you on the app. On top of that, you can even use a voice message as a tone, and you can assign it to any single chat, or group of chats.







But the update doesn't stop here. As some of you may know, Telegram has a mute chat feature, and the developers' team has had some work done on it too. Now, it has become more useful and it gives you more options for the mute duration of a chat. For example, you can set the pause notifications for 30 minutes, up to 2 months (for those off-the-grid times when all things online need to shut up so you can enjoy some hiking).







The new update also brings more auto-delete timer options and new PiP mode (for Android users)

This new Telegram update isn't only about notifications, though. Now, you can also use some more auto-delete timer increments for messages you don't want to remain forever on your phone. With the new update, you can pick messages to be auto-deleted after 2 days, 3 weeks, 4 months, and even more. Additionally, the feature can be enabled in any chat at any time.





And last but not least, Telegram now has a new animation when you change your phone number in the Settings menu. You also get new animated food emoji to make the person you're chatting with hungry. Yeah, we are talking about an animated cookie and a rotating slice of cake.





