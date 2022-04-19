Pick your own notification sounds, mute chats for 30 mins (or 2 months) with new Telegram update

Pick your own notification sounds, mute chats for 30 mins (or 2 months) with new Telegram update0
Telegram's team has been releasing new useful features pretty much on a monthly basis, and now, the team is adding a few exciting tweaks to the instant messaging app. Now, the new update is already rolling out and it provides you with more control over how you use the app, announced Telegram in a blog post.
First off, we get customizations for your notification sounds, and more specifically, the new message alert. You can now choose any sound you would want for it, basically, you can even set it up to use your favorite song or a funny meme to make you smile every time someone texts you on the app. On top of that, you can even use a voice message as a tone, and you can assign it to any single chat, or group of chats.
But of course, there have to be some limitations to that, and indeed, there are some. Telegram supports only audio files and voice messages that are below 300KB in size, and they can be up to 5 seconds long. So yeah, if you want your favorite song to be used here, you will have to cut it with an audio editing app.
The cool thing about that though is those tones are cross-platform. In a nutshell, this means you can enjoy them on your iPhone even if you uploaded them from your Android phone or vice versa.
If you don't want to create your own notification sound, you can choose from any of the tones that are available in Telegram's Notification Sounds menu.
But the update doesn't stop here. As some of you may know, Telegram has a mute chat feature, and the developers' team has had some work done on it too. Now, it has become more useful and it gives you more options for the mute duration of a chat. For example, you can set the pause notifications for 30 minutes, up to 2 months (for those off-the-grid times when all things online need to shut up so you can enjoy some hiking).
Before this update, you had the option to mute chats for 8 hours or for up to 2 days, so these new changes are now more than welcome. Custom mute durations are also available, and you can access them from a new menu that now shows up in every chat.
The new update also brings more auto-delete timer options and new PiP mode (for Android users)
This new Telegram update isn't only about notifications, though. Now, you can also use some more auto-delete timer increments for messages you don't want to remain forever on your phone. With the new update, you can pick messages to be auto-deleted after 2 days, 3 weeks, 4 months, and even more. Additionally, the feature can be enabled in any chat at any time.
Telegram also introduces improvements to its picture-in-picture mode, but this option is reserved for Android users. Pretty much, it allows you to pinch to resize the window player.
On the iOS front, Telegram now has improved message translation and it now supports the same number of languages as it does on Android.
Additionally, there's a new option when forwarding messages to other chats. You can now include reply previews, and this way, you can give more context to your message to someone who wasn't in the conversation, to begin with.
And last but not least, Telegram now has a new animation when you change your phone number in the Settings menu. You also get new animated food emoji to make the person you're chatting with hungry. Yeah, we are talking about an animated cookie and a rotating slice of cake.
