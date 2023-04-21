Here's your new SAMSUNG Galaxy A54
Telegram update adds shareable chat folder, custom wallpaper, and more

Messaging app Telegram has just announced numerous improvements coming to its users in the following days. Shareable chat folder, custom wallpapers, better bots, fast scrolling for attachments, and many other new features and improvements are part of the latest Telegram update.

Starting with the latest version of Telegram, users will be able to share entire chat folders with just one link. It makes it infinitely easier to invite friends to groups, collections of news channels, and more. Not to mention that each chat folder supports multiple invite links allowing access to different chats.

Now you can create custom wallpapers from your favorite photos and color combinations. These can be used in specific chats. Simply use the “Set Wallpaper” setting from the three dots menu on Android or open a profile and tap "Change Wallpaper" from the three dots menu on iOS.

The latest Telegram update brings better bots, the developer announced today. They are now able to host web apps, which can be launched in any chat. Additionally, Telegram revealed that web apps can now support collaboration and multiplayer features for members when launched in a group.

As mentioned earlier, the update makes scrolling for attachments faster, just like Shared Media. Finally, the update brings numerous improvements to various interfaces. For example, the Send When Online interface now requires fewer taps. Also, Telegram users can now create groups without adding members immediately, which comes in handy if they want to set up permissions and pin one or more messages first.

More importantly, in groups of under 100 members that have topics enabled, you’ll now be able to see what time your messages were read by other group members. A much-needed quality-of-life improvement.

If you’re using one of the newest iPhones, you’ll be happy to know that profile pictures in Telegram have a new animation when scrolling on profiles and info pages.

