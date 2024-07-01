Telegram enters July with "Search Stories by Location" and seven other new features

Search Stories by Hashtag

Subsidized Ads for Creators and Developers

Last month, the messaging app introduced Telegram Stars for buying digital products in mini apps.Now, content creators can receive the said Stars by posting paid photos or videos on their channels. Subscribers must pay to unlock and view these posts.Creators can convert Stars into cryptocurrency rewards or use them to advertise their channels and gain more subscribers, all with nearly zero commission from Telegram.Tapping a #hashtag in any chat lets you view search results for that tag from your chats and public channels. With this update, tapping hashtags in story captions allows you to browse public stories with the same tags.If you're a content creator or business, using hashtags can help grow your audience by making it easier for Telegram users to organically discover your profile or channel.Telegram Business provides powerful features for creators and companies and is included for free with Telegram Premium.Those who are enjoying a vacation, attending an event, or dining out can attach a location tag to their story, letting others discover picturesque spots and delicious dishes.Similar to hashtags, clicking on a location tag allows you to explore public stories from that area – enabling you to reminisce about last night's concert or get a glimpse of your upcoming travel destination.Only stories you're permitted to see will show up in hashtag or location searches. Private stories will never appear in search results.Premium users have the option to highlight a link by adding a link widget to their stories. This feature generates an elegant link preview on your photo or video, accommodating both light and dark backgrounds to complement your media.With the link widget, you can customize the link name, replacing the URL text at the top of the preview.Bot developers who provide digital goods and services, as well as creators who monetize their channels with paid posts, can now use the Telegram Stars they earn to receive rewards in Toncoin or purchase Telegram Ads.Telegram charges almost no commission on transactions involving Stars, so only taxes and payment system fees apply. When you convert Stars into your Telegram Ad account, Telegram even offers a 30% discount to cover all third-party payment system fees.If your channel or bot has Stars accumulated, you can convert them into Toncoin rewards through Fragment. Toncoin serves as the primary currency on The Open Network, renowned for its rapid blockchain technology. Toncoins are readily exchangeable for various other cryptocurrencies.To check the Star balance of your bot, navigate to its Profile, select 'Edit,' and then click on 'Balance'.For channels, go to Profile, choose 'Statistics,' and then access 'Monetization.'Anyone has the opportunity to place ads focused on privacy in public Telegram channels to boost visibility for their bot, channel, or group.Additionally, bot developers and content creators can utilize Stars to promote their bot or channel at a reduced rate with a 30% discount, offering a budget-friendly approach to reaching a wider audience.To initiate ad campaigns using Stars, navigate to the Balance or Monetization section of your bot or channel and select 'Buy Ads'. Stars can only be used to advertise the specific bot or channel that earned them.