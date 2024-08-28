Telegram fiasco comes to an end for now as CEO is charged and forbidden from traveling

over $5.5 million









The charges levied against Durov include “enabling illegal transactions”. Though Durov is out and about on the aforementioned bail, he remains under supervision.



There’s two groups of people on either side of the fence regarding this entire fiasco. One side alleges that Durov has no obligation to restrict speech on his platform, and that this is another ploy to implement online surveillance. The other claims that Durov is in the wrong for having willingly allowed vile communities to form on Telegram.



This case has gained so much popularity that even Russia pledged assistance to Durov. Telegram has released a statement as well: saying that the charges being thrown against Durov were “absurd”.



It’s a hodgepodge of a case, with both sides giving some strong arguments. And I doubt this is the last we’ll hear of Telegram’s lax moderation policies.