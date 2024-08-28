Save $485 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!

Telegram fiasco comes to an end for now as CEO is charged and forbidden from traveling

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
Telegram fiasco comes to an end for now as CEO is charged and forbidden from traveling
Telegram CEO Pavel Durov was arrested in France a few days ago when he landed at Le Bourget Airport. Now he has been charged with multiple criminal offenses and has been forbidden from leaving France after being released following a €5 million Euro bail (over $5.5 million).

The entire case has been quite the controversy. French authorities have claimed that Telegram is very loosely moderated, resulting in a number of criminal activities taking place on the platform. Durov has also been accused of refusing to cooperate with said authorities.

Pavel Durov maintains that he will always favor freedom of speech, and has thus let Telegram run wild. His commitment to freedom is so strict that he left Russia, where he originates from, after refusing to hand over user data to the local authorities. As such, following his arrest in France downloads for Telegram soared through the roof, bringing it to second place among social apps on the App Store.

Image credit — PhoneArena - Telegram fiasco comes to an end for now as CEO is charged and forbidden from traveling
Image credit — PhoneArena

The charges levied against Durov include “enabling illegal transactions”. Though Durov is out and about on the aforementioned bail, he remains under supervision.

There’s two groups of people on either side of the fence regarding this entire fiasco. One side alleges that Durov has no obligation to restrict speech on his platform, and that this is another ploy to implement online surveillance. The other claims that Durov is in the wrong for having willingly allowed vile communities to form on Telegram.

This case has gained so much popularity that even Russia pledged assistance to Durov. Telegram has released a statement as well: saying that the charges being thrown against Durov were “absurd”.

It’s a hodgepodge of a case, with both sides giving some strong arguments. And I doubt this is the last we’ll hear of Telegram’s lax moderation policies.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily

Latest News

Save big on a new Galaxy Tab with these top Back-To-School Samsung deals
Save big on a new Galaxy Tab with these top Back-To-School Samsung deals
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro processor differences revealed
Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro processor differences revealed
Best Samsung Back-to-School Offers on smartphones and wearables to splurge on
Best Samsung Back-to-School Offers on smartphones and wearables to splurge on
Zuckerberg admits that Meta shouldn't have censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, but gave in
Zuckerberg admits that Meta shouldn't have censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, but gave in
The Garmin Fenix 8 and Fenix E are officially here to blow the Apple Watch Ultra 3 out of the water
The Garmin Fenix 8 and Fenix E are officially here to blow the Apple Watch Ultra 3 out of the water
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless