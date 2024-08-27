Any attention is good attention: Telegram downloads soar through the roof after CEO’s arrest









The current spike in downloads for Telegram can be attributed to multiple factors, most of which revolve around the recent media attention. Either the new downloads are from people making a statement for free speech, or from users who didn’t know much about Telegram and are now curious.



Fascinatingly, Russia has come out in support of Durov, with officials claiming that the arrest was politically motivated. The country has also pledged assistance to Durov during his case.



I’ve used Telegram at multiple points throughout my life for months on end. Frankly, I find it to be a breath of fresh air. It’s very much like Discord: the nicest and the most vile communities exist on the platform and it’s up to you which ones you join.



Like many times in the past, Telegram being in the news has only helped the platform. Those who disagree with it can only ignore it, while those in favor can download and use it to show their support. Which in turn will strengthen the platform even more.



I don’t think Telegram’s going anywhere anytime soon.