This telco pressured vulnerable customers to buy unwanted phones and plans. Now, it's being sued!

Optus is accused not only of pressuring vulnerable customers into purchases they didn’t need but also of aggressively pursuing them for the resulting debts, even using debt collectors in cases of fraudulent charges.The ACCC highlighted that those impacted often faced challenges such as cognitive disabilities, financial dependency, and limited financial understanding, with many being Indigenous Australians from remote regions.ACCC Chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb explained that the sales practices disproportionately targeted vulnerable groups and were motivated by commission incentives for sales staff; she also noted that Optus management allegedly failed to address systemic issues even after being made aware of them.In one cited example, a person with an intellectual disability, unable to understand finance, was sold a costly package including a phone, a business contract, and an internet plan under a false business ID, causing emotional distress.The ACCC reported additional cases, such as a young woman with a disability encouraged to visit an Optus store without her carer, leading to multiple purchases and eventual debt collection.With 363 customers affected at Darwin stores, 42 at Mount Isa, and 24 at other locations, Cass-Gottlieb stated many suffered not only financially but also emotionally, feeling shame and distress over debt collection.The ACCC is pursuing federal court orders for penalties, customer redress, and costs, while Venter emphasized Optus’ commitment to cooperating with the investigation and enhancing support for vulnerable customers, including appointing a customer advocate and strengthening partnerships with community groups.Now that I come to think of it, I've been pressured so many times by greedy telcos to get a new (more expensive) plan, that I think my homeland's regulators also should take somebody to court.