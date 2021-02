Security breach on Clubhouse app

However, some concerning security flaws have just been exposed, potentially compromising the privacy of users' streams and identities. Clubhouse policies forbid anyone from recording conversations that take place on the app, and promise complete privacy—going so far as to claim that user data was inaccessible even to state-sponsored hackers . Yet this past weekend, a user (since permanently banned) was discovered streaming audio feeds from multiple chatrooms to his website. This is not a function of the app and should not have been possible.