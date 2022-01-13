Tech giants will attend a White House meeting to discuss software security

Tech giants will attend a White House meeting to discuss software security0
The National Security Advisor of the White House, Jake Sullivan, sent out a letter to executives of the companies mentioned above in December 2021. All of this was because of a recently discovered “security vulnerability in open-source software called Log4j that organizations around the world use to log data in their applications.”
Apple was also affected by the exploit, as the logging system security flaw compromised iCloud, but that too was quickly taken care of.
Besides the tech giants that will be attending the White House meeting, the Department of Defense, Commerce Department, and the Department of Homeland Security will also be present.
The White House has come out with a statement that the meeting will be hosted by deputy national security advisor for cyber and emerging technology, Anne Neuberger. The main objective of this gathering will be to discuss how secure open-source software is and what can be done to improve that security.
Reuters reports that the Biden administration has been taking cybersecurity as its top priority, following the cyberattacks mentioned at the beginning of this article. None of the big tech companies have come out with a statement before the meeting, but that might happen after it is finished.
We will update this article in case there is an official announcement from the likes of Google and Apple. It is not every day that all of these big powerful entities meet together in one room, so it is interesting to observe how this turns out.
