Logging system security flaw compromises iCloud, Steam accounts

Logging system security flaw compromises iCloud, Steam accounts0
For a bit of a tech refresher, an app or service's logging system has nothing to do with the actual log-in process of a personal account; rather, it simply creates and keeps logs of all the recently performed activities, which can be referred back to should the app or service crash or experienced any other kind of error.
The logging library in question is named "Apache Log4j," and is a Java-based logging utility created by the Apache Software Foundation (or ASF).
The vulnerability discovered in Log4j, which first became apparent on Minecraft hosting sites, essentially allows attackers to inject strings of code directly into the library. The vulnerability has been dubbed Log4Shell and, it turns out, isn't difficult to exploit at all. An attacker could simply publish chat messages on a site to trigger it, and then put whatever code they want into the logging library.
It appears both those platforms remain vulnerable to Log4Shell, although Log4j has since updated its library with a patch that apparently reduces the risk of exploits, although it doesn't entirely eliminate it. And because Log4j is such a widely used logging library for many services, it will likely take some time until all connected devices and accounts are completely safe from Log4Shell.